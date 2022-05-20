What's new

US DOD eyes 42 mobile launchers to deter, defeat potential Chinese attack against Guam

The Defense Department is eyeing a distributed air and missile defense system for Guam that would arm 42 mobile platforms with Standard Missile-3 and Standard Missile-6 interceptors to give the U.S. territory roughly the equivalent of two-and-a-half Aegis destroyers to counter Chinese ballistic, cruise and hypersonic threats. These new details about a Guam Defense System surfaced during a May 18 Senate Armed Services strategic forces subcommittee hearing. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) revealed a previously non-public detail of plans DOD is...

DOD eyes 42 mobile launchers to deter, defeat potential Chinese attack against Guam | InsideDefense.com

The Defense Department is eyeing a distributed air and missile defense system for Guam that would arm 42 mobile platforms with Standard Missile-3 and Standard Missile-6 interceptors to give the U.S. territory roughly the equivalent of two-and-a-half Aegis destroyers to counter Chinese ballistic...
