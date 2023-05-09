US DOD eyes 20 potential Guam sites to disperse sensors, control center, missile launchers

DOD eyes 20 potential Guam sites to disperse sensors, control center, missile launchers | InsideDefense.com The Defense Department is eyeing 20 candidate locations across Guam -- including a few in areas not controlled by the military -- for a new 360-degree air and missile defense system, sites required to disperse sensors, missile launchers and command-and-control systems to defend the U.S...

