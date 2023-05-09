US DOD eyes 20 potential Guam sites to disperse sensors, control center, missile launchers

F-22Raptor
The Defense Department is eyeing 20 candidate locations across Guam -- including a few in areas not controlled by the military -- for a new 360-degree air and missile defense system, sites required to disperse sensors, missile launchers and command-and-control systems to defend the U.S. territory against advanced Chinese threats in the event of a conflict over Taiwan. On May 5, the Missile Defense Agency announced specific plans to conduct an environmental impact statement for what it called the “...
DOD eyes 20 potential Guam sites to disperse sensors, control center, missile launchers | InsideDefense.com
