US DOD demonstrates capability for Guam defense: expanded fire-control-quality data sharing

DOD demonstrates capability for Guam defense: expanded fire-control-quality data sharing | InsideDefense.com The U.S military has demonstrated a new capability crucial to plans to defend Guam beginning in 2024 against advanced Chinese air and missile threats, linking radar on Navy destroyers for the first time with Army and Marine Corps ground sensors as well as Air Force fighter aircraft.

The U.S military has demonstrated a new capability crucial to plans to defend Guam beginning in 2024 against advanced Chinese air and missile threats, linking radar on Navy destroyers for the first time with Army and Marine Corps ground sensors as well as Air Force fighter aircraft. During the Army’s Project Convergence 22 last month, the four services exercised a prototype integrated air and missile defense architecture that uses the Joint Track Management Capability (JTMC) Bridge to link the Army,...