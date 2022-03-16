US DOD allocating $10 billion in new FY-23 FYDP to accelerate hypersonic production, fielding

DOD allocating $10 billion in new FY-23 FYDP to accelerate hypersonic production, fielding | InsideDefense.com The Pentagon's new five-year spending plan allocates "significant money” -- about $10 billion -- to accelerate procurement of offensive hypersonic weapons as part of an effort to not only field a new family of ultrafast maneuvering glide vehicles soon but to give U.S. commanders this...

The Pentagon's new five-year spending plan allocates "significant money” -- about $10 billion -- to accelerate procurement of offensive hypersonic weapons as part of an effort to not only field a new family of ultrafast maneuvering glide vehicles soon but to give U.S. commanders this next-generation strike capability "in numbers," according to a DOD official. Mike White, principal deputy for hypersonics in the office of the under secretary of defense for research and engineering, previewed the not-yet-public figures in the...