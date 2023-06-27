US did not discuss taking over St Martin's Island, respects Bangladesh's sovereignty: State department The US Department of State has rejected all allegations in regard to taking over Saint Martin's Island in Bangladesh. During a press conference on Monday (27 June), Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, asserted that the United States has never engaged in any discussions...

27 June, 2023, 01:20 pmLast modified: 27 June, 2023, 01:56 pmPhoto: CollectedPhoto: CollectedDuring a press conference on Monday (27 June), Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, asserted that the United States has never engaged in any discussions regarding taking control of St Martin's Island or has any intention to do so.In a recent press conference, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accused the United States of seeking to seize St Martin's Island. The main opposition party, BNP, was also blamed for allegedly attempting to sell the island to the US as part of their plan to oust Hasina from power.Responding to this, the US spokesperson said, "I will just say that it is not accurate. We respect Bangladesh's sovereignty, and we have never engaged in any conversations about taking over St. Martin's Island."Reiterating the importance of the partnership between the two nations, Matthew Miller also hoped to enhance the relationship by collaboratively promoting democracy and supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh.