What's new

US did not discuss taking over St Martin's Island, respects Bangladesh's sovereignty: State department

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,622
-5
14,478
US did not discuss taking over St Martin's Island, respects Bangladesh's sovereignty: State department

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 01:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Photo: Collected

The US Department of State has rejected all allegations in regard to taking over Saint Martin's Island in Bangladesh.

During a press conference on Monday (27 June), Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, asserted that the United States has never engaged in any discussions regarding taking control of St Martin's Island or has any intention to do so.

In a recent press conference, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accused the United States of seeking to seize St Martin's Island. The main opposition party, BNP, was also blamed for allegedly attempting to sell the island to the US as part of their plan to oust Hasina from power.

Responding to this, the US spokesperson said, "I will just say that it is not accurate. We respect Bangladesh's sovereignty, and we have never engaged in any conversations about taking over St. Martin's Island."

Reiterating the importance of the partnership between the two nations, Matthew Miller also hoped to enhance the relationship by collaboratively promoting democracy and supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

www.tbsnews.net

US did not discuss taking over St Martin's Island, respects Bangladesh's sovereignty: State department

The US Department of State has rejected all allegations in regard to taking over Saint Martin's Island in Bangladesh. During a press conference on Monday (27 June), Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, asserted that the United States has never engaged in any discussions...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
US Embassy in St. Martin Issue: US respects Bangladesh's sovereignty.
Replies
1
Views
99
Destranator
D
Bilal9
Bangladesh won't lease out St Martin's Island (for me) to hold on to power: PM Hasina
2
Replies
23
Views
664
IndianLite
I
B
US favours democracy in Pakistan, Bangladesh: US State Department
Replies
10
Views
384
bluesky
B
B
US sends warning to Bangladesh on free election
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
104
Views
4K
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Hindustan Times - Bangladesh turns to India to tide over rough patch in ties with US
Replies
6
Views
241
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom