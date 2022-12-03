What's new

US designates Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia and eight others as countries of particular concerns for religious freedom violation

US designates Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia and eight others as countries of particular concerns for religious freedom violation

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday designated China, Iran and Russia, among others, as countries of particular concern under the Religious Freedom Act over severe violations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken in a statement said those designated as countries of particular concern - which also include North Korea and Myanmar - engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom.

Several groups, including the Kremlin-aligned Wagner Group, a private paramilitary organization that is active in Syria, Africa and Ukraine, were also designated as entities of particular concern. The Wagner group was designated over its activities in the Central African Republic, Blinken said.

"Around the world, governments and non-state actors harass, threaten, jail, and even kill individuals on account of their beliefs," Blinken said in the statement.

"The United States will not stand by in the face of these abuses."

He added that Washington would welcome the opportunity to meet with all governments to outline concrete steps for removal from the lists.

Washington has increased pressure on Iran over the brutal crackdown on protesters. Women have waved and burned headscarves - mandatory under Iran's conservative dress codes - during the demonstrations that mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

The other countries designated as countries of particular concern were Cuba, Eritrea, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The U.S. Religious Freedom Act of 1998 requires the president – who assigns the function to the secretary of State – to designate as countries of particular concern states that are deemed to violate religious freedom on a systematic and ongoing basis.

The act gives Blinken a range of policy responses, including sanctions or waivers, but they are not automatic.

Let me guess, the world's biggest democracy isn't in there. Also, not in there are countries who spy on ordinary mosque-goers and randomly inspect people who look a certain way at airports. And countries that have built trillion-dollar war industries based on lies and slander they created targeting a specific community.

So, all in all, I think the list could use some revisions, no?
 
No concerns over Indian burning of mosques and churches:-

1670048697865.png


1670048732681.png

1670048800571.png
 
villageidiot said:
Let me guess, the world's biggest democracy isn't in there. Also, not in there are countries who spy on ordinary mosque-goers and randomly inspect people who look a certain way at airports. And countries that have built trillion-dollar war industries based on lies and slander they created targeting a specific community.

So, all in all, I think the list could use some revisions, no?
What are you talking about, India and Israel are the shining examples of glorious democracy.
 
Do the American bigots always have the right to accuse others of supposedly violating this and that while these bigots are the proven worst violators of human rights be it against minorities or religion ?
 

