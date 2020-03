US designates Pakistan 'a priority country', will send $1m in COVID-19 aid

The United States has designated Pakistan as "a priority country" and announced it will send $1 million as emergency aid to help the government deal with the current COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Paul Jones said in a video message on Thursday.

The aid would help set up a smartphone application to "increase, expedite, and centralise case investigation and response".



"At the request of the Pakistani government, we quickly adapted a procurement system for commodities essential to coronavirus response,"

According to the ambassador, 100 Pakistani students who recently graduated from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) epidemiology lab training programme were working on coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.



"In partnership with the Sindh government, the United States provided $18 million to establish the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences, which has an intensive care unit. We are also providing 13 fully equipped ambulances to health authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Jones noted.