Well, spotted!



What we see before us is the emerging dialectics of OurMiltaryDiplomacy....hence, different protocols.



A pointer: When the Chinese PLA Cheif was in town... it was full dress. Now with our US partners it was business like... protocol... no ties! Just standard business suits...



Without reading the tea leaves... it must be given that we are not taking anymore orders...and certainly ZERO do-morez... it is business now.....



Our dues need to be released pronto..and also this drama with FATF needs to go where it came from.



Regarding, Kashmir it is in our interests that Yanks behave neutral. We don't need any mediation... just implementations of resolutions already made. Period.



Chief was relaxed and so was his team... indicating a detached confidence in dealing with DaAmericanz... unlike a few years back when we used to go to any length.....



I say.. we are moving in the right direciton. All what is missing is HyperAgressiveDiplomacy from GoP!

