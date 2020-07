US deficit rises to record $2.7T in 9 months

Deficit for fiscal 2020 expected to hit a record high



The U.S. budget deficit soared to a record $2.7 trillion for the first nine months of the fiscal year, as federal revenues dried up and spending surged to help offset the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.In June, the gap between what the government spent and what it collected hit $863 billion, more than 107 times what it was one year ago, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday. The nonpartisan agency estimated that revenue totaled $242 billion -- down $92 billion, or 28 percent, from last year, the result of a decline in wages and overall economic activity.