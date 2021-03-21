What's new

US Defense Secretary says discussed with India its planned purchase of Russia's S400 air defence systems

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin added that Washington had asked all its partners to stay away from Russian equipment to avoid U.S. sanctions
1616352397428.png


Visiting United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he and his Indian counterpart had discussed India's planned purchase of Russia's S400 air defence system, adding that Washington had asked all its partners to stay away from Russian equipment to avoid U.S. sanctions.

There has been no delivery of S400 systems to India and so the possibility of sanctions was not discussed, Austin told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Austin is making the first visit by a top member of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to India as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.

US Defense Secretary says discussed with India its planned purchase of Russia's S400 air defence systems

Another related article.

US senator asks Lloyd Austin to warn India of possible sanctions over S-400 deal

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making the first visit by a top member of the Biden administration to Delhi, as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region
Nothing is going to Stop India from getting S400....India haters will keep swearing and trolling and watch India still getting away with most crucial USA weapons systems in her kitty.... That is it....
 
Nothing is going to Stop India from getting S400....India haters will keep swearing and trolling and watch India still getting away with most crucial USA weapons systems in her kitty.... That is it....
It will be a shame on your papa. We don't go around saying that India shouldn't purchase S-400. It is your papa that openly scolds you LOL I don't know who you are trying to lecture here because your papa demands from you to not buy Russian hardware.
 
Nothing is going to Stop India from getting S400....India haters will keep swearing and trolling and watch India still getting away with most crucial USA weapons systems in her kitty.... That is it....
The problem is not the US but US cronies in India like Modi, Swamy, Madhav Nalapat etc. who are hell bent on breaking Indian relations with Russia and make India weak.
 
The writing is on the wall. No way India will sign S-400 deal now that the US defense secretary himself is in India.
 
The problem is not the US but US cronies in India like Modi, Swamy, Madhav Nalapat etc. who are hell bent on breaking Indian relations with Russia and make India weak.
Do you think India should not have close relations with US and west?
And who says India is breaking relations with Russia.
We are having good relations with both sides.
 
The writing is on the wall. No way India will sign S-400 deal now that the US defense secretary himself is in India.
There will be no sanctions. Ultimately, US will sign some of its own military deals with India and give a 'one-time' waiver to India.
 
US cronies in India like Modi, Swamy, Madhav Nalapat etc. who are hell bent on breaking Indian relations with Russia and make India weak.
Modi has already weakened India a lot, a few more years of his rule will ensure a speedy decline.
Nothing is going to Stop India from getting S400
The US is nobody's friend and is always trigger happy, it will enforce sanctions as and when nations need taming.
 
Do you think India should not have close relations with US and west?
And who says India is breaking relations with Russia.
We are having good relations with both sides.
If you have not understood Modi and his ilk yet then god bless you. I am not that delusional.
 
