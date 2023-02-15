What's new

US defense intelligence confirms Iran’s drone use in Ukraine

BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
2,533
-3
1,526
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
I know burocracy is a little slow, but this is too much

Abid123 said:
Good. Iran has the right to sell weapons to Russia.
Click to expand...

And the West has the right to stop selling luxury items to rich kids of Tehran and stop buying oil to Iran through sanctions.

Russia is boosting Iran military industry buying weapons to Iran, and that can unstabilize ME in the future.
 
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
3,484
2
6,519
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Belgium
BHAN85 said:
And the West has the right to stop selling luxury items to rich kids of Tehran
Click to expand...

Hope they hurry up. Most of those bourgeois are western-leaning elements. It'll be great to see the west act against its own supporters.

BHAN85 said:
and stop buying oil to Iran through sanctions.
Click to expand...

Iran's sanctioned already. The west is powerless against China and India discretely importing Iranian oil.

But here again, I hope they manage to coerce Beijing and Delhi into their stopping purchases. Nothing like another incentive for Iran to ditch whatever remains of her oil-dependence.

Russia is boosting Iran military industry buying weapons to Iran, and that can unstabilize ME in the future.
Click to expand...

Iran's defence industry will keep developing regardless of Russian orders. Only a strong Iran can stabilize West Asia. For decades we've witnessed what sort of "stability" zio-American hegemony has brought to the region.
 
Last edited:
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
3,484
2
6,519
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Belgium
A.P. Richelieu said:
And that means that Iran has abandoned its neutrality, and joined in an illegal War of Aggression.
Ukraine and its allies can now legally attack Iran in a War of Self-Defense.
They can also legally demand compensation from Iran.
Click to expand...

Ukraine declared war on Iran some days ago. So no, that means Ukraine has launched an illegal war of aggression against Iran.

An illegal war, like the USA invasion of Iraq in 2003. Like Saddam's aggression of Iran in 1980, which was directly joined by the USA, France and other western regimes.

Iran and her allies could have legally attacked the USA, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and others in a war of self-defence since the mid-1980's. Now they can also legally strike the Ukraine.

Likewise, they can legally demand compensation from the USA, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, other western regimes and Ukraine as well.

This by the way makes Russian military operations conducted from now on against Kievan forces legal as well. Moscow as a strategic partner to Iran is entitled to legally attack Ukraine because Kiev claimed to have launched illegal aggression against Iran.
 
Last edited:
Abid123

Abid123

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 1, 2021
2,329
-7
3,185
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
A.P. Richelieu said:
And that means that Iran has abandoned its neutrality, and joined in an illegal War of Aggression.
Ukraine and its allies can now legally attack Iran in a War of Self-Defense.
They can also legally demand compensation from Iran.
Click to expand...
cool-story-bro-4.jpg
 
Sineva

Sineva

SENIOR MEMBER
May 24, 2018
3,820
-2
9,213
Country
Australia
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
BHAN85 said:
I know burocracy is a little slow, but this is too much



And the West has the right to stop selling luxury items to rich kids of Tehran and stop buying oil to Iran through sanctions.

Russia is boosting Iran military industry buying weapons to Iran, and that can unstabilize ME in the future.
Click to expand...
If the us doesnt want to do business with iran then thats fine.However trying to force others not to do business with iran isnt fine.It`d be a bit like me not wanting to do any business with my local corner store,which is perfectly okay.If however I stand outside said corner store and start threatening people who want to do business with them,well then obviously thats not okay,not by a long shot.

Meanwhile of course,the countless tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons that the us and the west has flooded the region with is not in the least "unstabilizing" [perhaps you meant destabilizing],right?. :rolleyes:

I guess the west will just have to chalk this one [iranian drone sales to russia] up to the good old law of unintended consequences.😉
 
925boy

925boy

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
5,551
-31
6,453
Country
United States
Location
United States
BHAN85 said:
I know burocracy is a little slow, but this is too much



And the West has the right to stop selling luxury items to rich kids of Tehran and stop buying oil to Iran through sanctions.
Click to expand...
and they're doing so, and who is complaining?
BHAN85 said:
Russia is boosting Iran military industry buying weapons to Iran, and that can unstabilize ME in the future.
Click to expand...
ha ha ...but US and EU selling and donating TONS of more weapons to Ukraine cant "unstabilize" Europe and the world? Actually with Russia, UK,US and France being nuclear powers and in conflict with each other, i can argue that is even MORE destabilizing to the world than Iran getting more $$$ from weapons sales...why do you have such a warped and weird view of Iran? you cant even apply the same standard for weapons supplies to Ukraine that you apply to NATO and US to Iran. smh
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
17,799
3
16,207
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
funny thing the article didn't provide any proof that Iran sold any weapon to Russia after the start of the war. and Iran already said that we sold weapon before the start of war to Russia
 
O

Oldman1

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2011
9,856
-1
4,508
Country
United States
Location
United States
Hack-Hook said:
funny thing the article didn't provide any proof that Iran sold any weapon to Russia after the start of the war. and Iran already said that we sold weapon before the start of war to Russia
Click to expand...
You know that is BS right? I'm not complaining about Iran supplying the weapons, but thats just stupid excuse.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

A
Explainer: OPEC+ will not boost oil production after Russia cut
Replies
2
Views
204
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
A
New US sanctions target Iran’s drone supply to Russia
Replies
3
Views
205
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
A
US unveils new sanctions on Iran's petroleum industry
Replies
0
Views
115
Ali_14
A
A
Hajipour’s 'Baraye', anthem of Iran's protests, wins a Grammy award
Replies
2
Views
217
Sineva
Sineva
A
Netanyahu counts Iran, Sudan as wins following Blinken visit
Replies
1
Views
169
Ali_14
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom