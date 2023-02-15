US defense intelligence confirms Iran’s drone use in Ukraine

And that means that Iran has abandoned its neutrality, and joined in an illegal War of Aggression.
Ukraine and its allies can now legally attack Iran in a War of Self-Defense.
They can also legally demand compensation from Iran.
Ukraine declared war on Iran some days ago. So no, that means Ukraine has launched an illegal war of aggression against Iran.
An illegal war, like the USA invasion of Iraq in 2003. Like Saddam's aggression of Iran in 1980, which was directly joined by the USA, France and other western regimes.
Iran and her allies could have legally attacked the USA, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and others in a war of self-defence since the mid-1980's. Now they can also legally strike the Ukraine.
Likewise, they can legally demand compensation from the USA, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, other western regimes and Ukraine as well.
This by the way makes Russian military operations conducted from now on against Kievan forces legal as well. Moscow as a strategic partner to Iran is entitled to legally attack Ukraine because Kiev claimed to have launched illegal aggression against Iran.