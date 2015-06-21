US Defence Attache Interacts With PAF F-16 Squadron !

Windjammer
L-3 supplies the primary ones so it might be that.Just wondering if this is PAF's standard Viper Simulator.
What do you make of the '' NEW BUILDING'' inaugurated for......renovation support......V - Kits. ?
They provide more realistic environments but in terms of visuals are obsolete
I don't see any V kits. New building may be just reorganizing facilities otherwise housed in 1980s MES foundations.
OK, but does that require a US military personal to cut the ribbon.I don’t see any V kits. New building may be just reorganizing facilities otherwise housed in 1980s MES foundations.
Yes it is. And L-3 is no longer doing the supplying and maintenance. CAE have acquired L-3 military training division.
These visuals are standard for the level devices PAF have acquired. And I can vouch that L-3 devices at the time are quality. I trained on a L-3 F-16 device, it felt extremely real.
Even though Canada doesn't operates F-16s.
UYes it is. And L-3 is no longer doing the supplying and maintenance. CAE have acquired L-3 military training division.
Unless they have been upgraded - I would be surprised(not that "real" wasn't relevant then) that 2012 hardware and software is still current for today's standards
The real fun will be if US gives us F-16 (block 70/72)
Yes they don't operate F-16s. But CAE (former CAE guy here), which is based in Canada, is the world's largest provider of flight simulators and recently acquired L-3 Military Training.
No major upgrades that I am aware of, but software updates are periodical to maintain certification for training pilots
Unless they have been upgraded - I would be surprised(not that "real" wasn't relevant then) that 2012 hardware and software is still current for today's standards
They have 2 devices in Pakistan. And both have the Link capability to fly against and operate with each other
came to congratulate PAF for shooting down the Raptor of the east and LOL together at Indians claim of Shooting down the F-16 in their dreams
why stop there.US-Pak defence salea gonna resume then?
T129, ah1z and possibly more f16 coming?