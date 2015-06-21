What's new

US Defence Attache Interacts With PAF F-16 Squadron !

Raider 21

Raider 21

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 18, 2016
3,008
7
5,333
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
Just wondering if this is PAF's standard Viper Simulator.

View attachment 796439

@SQ8 @Hodor @PanzerKiel @The Raven @Raider 21
Click to expand...
Yes it is. And L-3 is no longer doing the supplying and maintenance. CAE have acquired L-3 military training division.

So on a lighter note, Canada is running the show.
SQ8 said:
L-3 supplies the primary ones so it might be that.
They provide more realistic environments but in terms of visuals are obsolete
Click to expand...
These visuals are standard for the level devices PAF have acquired. And I can vouch that L-3 devices at the time are quality. I trained on a L-3 F-16 device, it felt extremely real.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,607
170
134,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Raider 21 said:
Yes it is. And L-3 is no longer doing the supplying and maintenance. CAE have acquired L-3 military training division.

So on a lighter note, Canada is running the show.

These visuals are standard for the level devices PAF have acquired. And I can vouch that L-3 devices at the time are quality. I trained on a L-3 F-16 device, it felt extremely real.
Click to expand...
Even though Canada doesn't operates F-16s. :what:
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
35,952
428
76,767
Country
United States
Location
United States
Raider 21 said:
Yes it is. And L-3 is no longer doing the supplying and maintenance. CAE have acquired L-3 military training division.

So on a lighter note, Canada is running the show.

These visuals are standard for the level devices PAF have acquired. And I can vouch that L-3 devices at the time are quality. I trained on a L-3 F-16 device, it felt extremely real.
Click to expand...
U
Raider 21 said:
Yes it is. And L-3 is no longer doing the supplying and maintenance. CAE have acquired L-3 military training division.

So on a lighter note, Canada is running the show.

These visuals are standard for the level devices PAF have acquired. And I can vouch that L-3 devices at the time are quality. I trained on a L-3 F-16 device, it felt extremely real.
Click to expand...
Unless they have been upgraded - I would be surprised(not that “real” wasn’t relevant then) that 2012 hardware and software is still current for today’s standards
 
Raider 21

Raider 21

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 18, 2016
3,008
7
5,333
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
Even though Canada doesn't operates F-16s. :what:
Click to expand...
Yes they don't operate F-16s. But CAE (former CAE guy here), which is based in Canada, is the world's largest provider of flight simulators and recently acquired L-3 Military Training.

F-16 Training Systems

www.cae.com www.cae.com

But aerospace companies win contracts and buy other companies many times over irrespective if they operate it or not. Canada builds components and systems for the F-35s yet they don't operate the aircraft.
SQ8 said:
U

Unless they have been upgraded - I would be surprised(not that “real” wasn’t relevant then) that 2012 hardware and software is still current for today’s standards
Click to expand...
No major upgrades that I am aware of, but software updates are periodical to maintain certification for training pilots
 
Last edited:
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
20,024
199
47,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

R
Building IAF's Fighter Force
2
Replies
29
Views
3K
GURU DUTT
GURU DUTT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom