US defence analyst ‘admits’ role of US in ousting Imran Khan

Yes they are. They were never shy of what they did. Not only this, Mr. Bajwa has already taken Uturn on foreign policy (viz-a-viz Russia) of last indeginous pakistani government. He announced it somewhere in security conference in Islamabad and that's on record.Real question is what Pakistanis are doing? How do we plan to protect CPEC and deal with this imposed regime under american viceroy, while our vital institutions are hostage.