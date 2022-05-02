What's new

US defence analyst ‘admits’ role of US in ousting Imran Khan

Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

FULL MEMBER
Mar 2, 2022
528
0
653
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Banda pochey what do we have to do with Ukraine sitting thousands of miles away. And why should we give a duck? Especially when throughout the whole Ukraine fiasco hypocrisy and racism of collective West has been exposed.
 
xyx007

xyx007

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 27, 2017
2,837
1
4,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As a nation, these neutral puppets think we are fools. Put the brakes on CPEC 2 give China the cold shoulder 3 distance from Russia 4 CIA classic methods to kill IK on religion cards

IMG_20220502_060018.jpg
 
Last edited:
Zowais

Zowais

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2019
115
0
175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZ1 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521037467901702145
.
Click to expand...
Yes they are. They were never shy of what they did. Not only this, Mr. Bajwa has already taken Uturn on foreign policy (viz-a-viz Russia) of last indeginous pakistani government. He announced it somewhere in security conference in Islamabad and that's on record.

Real question is what Pakistanis are doing? How do we plan to protect CPEC and deal with this imposed regime under american viceroy, while our vital institutions are hostage.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,048
-3
10,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Look at the way this women is giving orders to Pakistan. Makes my blood boil. Laanat on neutral, laanat on the ugly face of bajwa, u scumbag moron, u destroyed Pakistan, May Allah destroy ur whole nasal.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
283
Views
7K
ghazi52
ghazi52
dexter
How Shehbaz Sharif replaced Imran Khan as Pakistan’s PM
Replies
0
Views
266
dexter
dexter
U
Jemima Goldsmiths (and Imran Khans ) children targeted Pakistan Muslim League members
2
Replies
15
Views
542
One_Nation
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Voice of 'Mujhe kyun nikala' will once again echo in federal capital: Akhtar Mengal
Replies
14
Views
451
newb3e
newb3e
muhammadhafeezmalik
Reference against Justice Isa was a ‘mistake’: Imran
Replies
8
Views
645
Xestan
Xestan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom