Dr. Shahid Masood just said this.Our member here @Taimoor Khan said it much earlier.US deep state is on collusion route with Trump since he came to power....Deep state doesn't want to go back from Afghanistan. India wants the sameWhile Trump, Khan and Pak Army would like to see American exit from Afghanistan.Why Indians are suddenly doing monkey in Kashmir and on LOC......They got green nod from US deep state to sabotage possible US withdrawl from Afghanistan? Diverting Pakistan's attention from Afghanistan can be beneficial for whom?What do you guys think??