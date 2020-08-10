US declassifies its strategy to use India against China

You think India don't know that ? She already know. And is playing along to get benefits in term of diplomacy, soft power, economic gains, military connections and supplies etc. India was successful in using H-1b to increase its Indian diaspora in the United state. That means influence.



US is using India and India is using US. Too bad US knew how to use us but did not know how to use US that's why they got everything they needed and we are stuck in this war.