US declassifies its strategy to use India against China

It paints a cold picture of how the US seeks to use its South-East Asian allies to contend with China and North Korea.
The United States government has declassified its 2018 Indo-Pacific strategy for unknown reasons, although it was initially set to be released to the public at the end of 2042. Over the last three years, this National Security Council strategy has guided American manoeuvres and policy in a region extending from the United State’s Pacific Coast all the way to India. At its heart, the strategy reveals a deep concern with China’s rising influence in the Western and Central Pacific. It also highlights plans to deal with an increasingly belligerent North Korea, while seeking to strengthen India to counter Chinese military power.

The strategy was initially devised throughout 2017, going on to be approved and enforced by President Donald Trump in 2018 shortly after the US National Defense Strategy was finalised.

US, Indian, and Japanese carriers sailing together in Malabar exercise, 2017.
US, Indian, and Japanese carriers sailing together in Malabar exercise, 2017. (US Navy)
While the strategy’s actual authors are not credited in the document, much of the document accurately reflects the White House’s actions in the region for the last three years. Most interestingly, it summarizes US interests in the region, as seen in the following segment:

The strategy goes on to share rare insights into how the US perceives its opponents and allies in the region, specifically India, China and North Korea.

China enjoys growing dominance in the Indo-Pacific, something US strategists continue to take note of. Specifically, this has led to a recognition that China is the United State’s primary adversary and strategic opponent in the area.

The strategy dives into how to maintain the US strategic edge “and promote a liberal economic order while preventing China from establishing new, illiberal spheres of influence, and cultivating areas of cooperation to promote regional peace and prosperity.” It also emphasizes that “China will circumvent international rules and norms to gain an advantage” in a strategic face-off between the two powers.

While the strategy doesn’t specifically mention the paths China follows to further its dominance in the region, it does cite China’s increasing use of “digital surveillance, information controls, and influence operations [that] will damage U.S. efforts to promote our values and national interests,” not only in the Indo-Pacific but also within the Western hemisphere itself.

Parallel to the strategy, the US government and military have consistently sounded alarms over China’s expanding nuclear arsenal, long-range ballistic and cruise missile capabilities, and the resurgence of its naval fleet.

In 2020, an official Chinese Ministry of Defense video depicted an attack on a US airbase on the Western Pacific island of Guam.

So how does the US plan to counter China?

Broadly speaking, it aims to build US capabilities until they are “capable of, but not limited to” denying China control of the air and the sea in the “first island chain”, referring to a string of Pacific islands surrounding China that include Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. China claims most of these waters. Second, it emphasizes the strategy emphasizes the need to defend the first island chain, and dominate all areas outside it.

While the document does not mention the South China sea dispute, it reflects a concern over China’s claims there and in other parts of the Western Pacific.

The South China Sea and Western Pacific as a whole have seen a tremendous increase in Chinese military activity, but also activities by the US and its allies in the region.

The strategy espoused by the Trump administration has arguably led to the worst deterioration in US-China ties in recent history, triggering an ongoing trade war, and US commitment to defence of Taiwan by approving large defence deals with the island nation. On top of Trump blaming China for the covid-19 global pandemic and accusing it of mismanaging the outbreak, Trump has fostered deeper ties with Taiwan that go beyond arms deals and include military capacity building and reinforced diplomatic ties.

Nuke kid on the block

After identifying China as a primary strategic concern, the strategy turns its attention to North Korea. Threatened by its multiple missile launches in 2017 including one missile that flew over Japan, the strategy acknowledges the rapid technological advances North Korea realized in its missile technology.


The strategy distinctly states that North Korea’s “stated intention of subjugating South Korea,” taken with its nuclear missiles, “pose a grave threat to the US . . . and our allies.”

But unacknowledged by the strategy was Trump’s aggressive stance against North Korea in 2017 well before the strategy was approved. At one point, this included an implicit threat to use nuclear weapons on North Korea. The strategy in question was formed as US-North Korea ties moved towards a pause leading to a meeting between Kim Jong Un and US President Trump, and an easing of ties between North and South Korea.

The 2018 document also tactically identifies Japan and South Korea as partners that can play a key role in fulfilling US objectives pertaining to North Korea. Specifically, these are summarized as not only removing its nuclear capability, but eliminating cyber and biological weapons from its arsenal. How? By helping both South Korea and Japan gain access to “advanced military capabilities”, and strengthening their bilateral ties. Other more specific details and initiatives are redacted.

But at the center of the US approach to North Korea is convincing its regime “that the only path to its survival is to relinquish its nuclear weapons.” To achieve this, the strategy opts for putting North Korea under economic, diplomatic, military, and legal pressure. Negotiations are presented as a last resort.

This also reflects the approach taken by Bill Burns, President-elect Biden’s nominee for next director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
Allied India

India features prominently in US strategic plans for the region. Specifically, the strategy seeks to build a “quadrilateral security framework with India, Japan, Australia” and the US. The four-cornered strategy wants to use “a strong India” to “counterbalance China.”

This comes after pointing out that India is already able to “counter border provocations by China.” It should be noted that the strategy was passed before India-China skirmishes in the Doklam region.

Interestingly, the strategy makes no mention of Pakistan at all in spite of its close ties to China. It further defines a key need to “accelerate India’s rise and capacity to serve as a net provider of security and Major Defense Partner; solidify an enduring strategic partnership with India underpinned by a strong Indian military able to effectively collaborate with the United States and our partners in the region to address shared interests.”

India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and a US guided-missile destroyer carrying out joint-maneuvers in the Malabar 2020 exercise held in the Indian Ocean.
India’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and a US guided-missile destroyer carrying out joint-maneuvers in the Malabar 2020 exercise held in the Indian Ocean. (US Navy)
Reflecting this, the US Navy has advocated creating a new naval command exclusively for the Indian Ocean and close-by areas of the pacific. With the expiration of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the US has also assessed different locations in South East Asia to position long-range missile forces that would be able to counter China’s own strategic missiles.

Meanwhile, India continues to enjoy large defence procurements from the US, including the F-21 fighter jet. Others have indicated this could be a form of induction to bring India into the F-35 stealth fighter program.

Dreams to dust

In spite of its bold efforts, much of the strategy’s ambitious objectives have yet to be fulfilled. Chinese power remains on the rise in the region. More critically, efforts to remove nuclear weapons from North Korea have also failed.

But that’s not to say that the strategy went entirely unfulfilled. The US Navy is set to create a new fleet to cover the Western Pacific. ‘Freedom of Navigation’ deployments to the region are increasing, along with the major US efforts to arm Taiwan.

While the strategy reflects Trump’s legacy, it’s approach may still shape coming US strategy as Biden’s new administration seeks to contend with China and North Korea.

You think India don't know that ? She already know. And is playing along to get benefits in term of diplomacy, soft power, economic gains, military connections and supplies etc. India was successful in using H-1b to increase its Indian diaspora in the United state. That means influence.

US is using India and India is using US. Too bad US knew how to use us but did not know how to use US that's why they got everything they needed and we are stuck in this war.
 
Declassified Report Shows How US Wants To Co-Opt India Into Its Anti-China Strategy ‘For Next 50 Years’

ASIA PACIFICFEATURED
ByHaider Abbas
January 16, 2021

The US has declassified a confidential report highlighting the importance of India in the Indo-Pacific and how Washington plans to decimate China in the region amid the South China Sea tussle.


After the signing of BECA between India and the US, the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump has clearly laid the foundation for the upcoming tasks to be undertaken by his successor Joseph Biden, which is primarily to force China into submission, potentially with the Indian support.

A 10-page report prepared by Robert C O’Brien, Assistant to the President, for US National Security Affairs, on January 5, 2021, shows how the US plans to decimate China in the Indo-Pacific amid the continued tussle in the South China Sea from the recent past.

Robert C O’Brien has lauded India and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for the US interests. The report says,

“The United States is and always has been an Indo-Pacific nation. From our first trading ships that departed for China just eight years after the American Revolution, to establishing our first diplomatic presence in India in 1794, US engagement in the region has been built on trade, cooperation, and shared sacrifice, yielding peace and prosperity enjoyed across the region today.

The United States Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific has served, for the last three years, as the Trump Administration’s overarching strategic guidance for implementing the President’s 2017 National Security Strategy (NSS) within the world’s most populous and economically dynamic region.

“The NSS recognizes that the most consequential challenge to the interests of the United States, and those of our allies and partners (read India), is the growing rivalry between free and repressive visions (read China) of the future. To realize America’s positive vision for the region, and to address the unprecedented challenges that Indo-Pacific nations face to their sovereignty, prosperity, and peace, in February 2018, President Trump approved the Framework for implementation across executive branch departments and agencies.

The original document has been declassified and released, to communicate to the American people and to our allies and partners America’s enduring commitment to this vital region.”


This highly confidential report has now been released to the public, and perhaps, it proves clearly that the Kashmir imbroglio, towards which India is looking eye-to-eye for a joint war from China and Pakistan, had been well crafted for the US interests.

Before August 5, 2019, when Indian PM Narendra Modi scrapped Article 370, withdrawing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan twice.

And later when India had lost 20 of its soldiers fighting China, he had again made the same offer, before India was assimilated into BECA, and hence, thereby becoming its military ally probably for the next 50 years.

With India now settled as a willing partner in the overall US game plan against China, Trump has declared as to how the former is to be utilized towards ‘specific issues of importance for the Indo-Pacific and beyond’, which would fulfill the prospects of “US Strategic Approach to the People’s Republic of China, the U.S. Strategic Framework for Countering China’s Economic Aggression, the U.S. Campaign Plan for Countering China’s Malign Influence in International Organizations, and others.”

Robert C O’Brien highlights how the US will try to foment sovereignty (read Taiwan) as he calls “Beijing (to be) increasingly pressuring Indo-Pacific nations to subordinate their freedom and sovereignty to a ‘common destiny’ envisioned by the Chinese Communist Party. The US approach is different. We seek to ensure that our allies and partners – all who share the values and aspirations of a free and open Indo-Pacific – can preserve and protect their sovereignty.”

He later makes it clear that the “United States has a long history of fighting back against repressive regimes on behalf of those who value freedom and openness.

As the world’s largest economy, with the strongest military and a vibrant democracy, it is incumbent on the United States to lead from the front”.

Therefore, the coming years will see the US supporting its partners’ ‘complementary approaches to regional engagement’ that include Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific concept, Australia’s Indo-Pacific concept, and India’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

This is precisely what QUAD is. All these initiatives were quite long on the cards to counter China, and even Russia, which has called out India’s motives. Very soon, QUAD is to enlarge its presence and align with its allies’ similar strategies, such as the “the Republic of Korea’s New Southern Policy, Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.”

Many of these concepts and approaches are resonating globally, with countries such as France and Germany publishing their own policy frameworks for the Indo-Pacific.

The confidential report still has certain parts blackened-out and on its Page 5 it specifically focuses on India and South Asia and defines its objective to “accelerate India’s rise and capacity to serve as a net provider of security and Major Defense Partners; solidity an enduring strategic partnership with India underpinned by a strong Indian military able to effectively collaborate with the United States and our partners in the region to address shared interests”.

It calls for actions to “build a stronger foundation for defense cooperation and interoperability; expand our defense trade and ability to transfer defense technology to enhance India’s status as a Major Defense Partners; increase our cooperation on shared regional security concerns and encourage India’s engagement beyond the Indian Ocean Region; support India’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, and work with India towards domestic economic reform and an increased Leadership role in the East Asia Summit (EAS) and ADMM.”

The report even mentions the “Offer of support to India – through diplomatic military, and intelligence channels – to help address continental challenges such as the border dispute with China and access to water, including the Brahmaputra and other rivers facing diversion to China.”

It says the US could extend support to “India’s Act East’ policy and its aspiration to be a leading global power, highlighting and its compatibility with the U.S, Japanese, and Australian vision of a free and open Indo-Specific”.

It also calls for building regional support for US-India Common Principles in the Indian Ocean, including unimpeded commerce, transparent infrastructure – debt practices, and peaceful resolution of territorial disputes.

The report doesn’t shy away from advocating for “partnering with India on cyber and space security and maritime domain awareness, expanding US-India intelligence sharing and analytic exchanges, creating a more robust intelligence partnership.”

The report puts its objective again which is to “strengthen the capacity of emerging partners in South Asia, including the Maldives, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, to contribute to a free and open order.

It also calls for supporting the creation of a maritime information fusion center” in the Indian Ocean, establishing a regional forum to promote common principles and standards.

How China confronts this joint US game plan with Russia’s help will be interesting to see, and the policy would be the major challenge for Joseph Biden to undertake.

was any of this ever a really a secret to have been classified? thought everyone knew about the US India Japan and others' collective interest and inclination to thwart China's ambitions at the cost of its neighbors both land and ocean borders. Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, Nepal ....
 
well a harsher stance towards China would certainly seem in order.
 
