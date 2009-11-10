What's new

US daily death toll from COVID-19 shoots back up over a thousand, 1,206 new deaths in the U.S. in the last 24 hours

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,503
1
60,411
Country
China
Location
China
US daily death toll from COVID-19 shoots back up over 1,000
There were 1,206 new deaths in the U.S. in the last 24 hours.By
Morgan Winsor

Last Updated: September 11, 2020, 12:27 AM ET


A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 906,000 people worldwide.

Over 27.9 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis -- through clinical means or a lab test -- has varied from country-to-country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 6.39 million diagnosed cases and at least 191,612 deaths.

California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with more than 749,000 people diagnosed, according to Johns Hopkins data. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 669,000 cases and over 654,000 cases, respectively.

Nearly 170 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, at least six of which are in crucial phase three trials.

abcnews.go.com

Coronavirus news: US daily death toll from COVID-19 shoots back up over 1,000

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 906,000 people worldwide.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
LKJ86 England and Wales coronavirus death toll 41% higher than UK government's daily figures COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
AsianLion Britain suffers highest daily death toll from Coronavirus: Near's daily death rate to Italy & Spain COVID-19 Coronavirus 28
Aramagedon Italy Shuts Factories as Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 800 COVID-19 Coronavirus 9
beijingwalker Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy's daily death toll higher than China COVID-19 Coronavirus 42
beijingwalker India records the world’s highest daily coronavirus deaths and cases with more than 800new fatalitie COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
K India records the world’s highest daily coronavirus deaths and cases with more than 800new fatalitie Central & South Asia 13
Aramagedon Iran Reports One of Lowest Daily COVID-19 Deaths in 2 Months COVID-19 Coronavirus 3
B India's hunger 'shame': 3,000 children starve to death daily World Affairs 101
Srinivas Pakistani daily passes 'death sentence' on US journalist World Affairs 7
beijingwalker India to reopen schools despite recording almost 90,000 new COVID-19 cases daily Central & South Asia 14

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top