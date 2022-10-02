What's new

US cypher: Cabinet okays legal action against Imran Khan over audio leaks

1664732420787.png

  • The federal cabinet decides to take legal action against Imran Khan over his alleged audio leaks about US cypher.
  • “This is a matter of national security and legal action in this regard is vital,” recommends the cabinet committee.
  • FIA will be given task to probe into US cypher and audios allegedly featuring Imran Khan and others.
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the federal cabinet on Sunday formally approved the decision to launch legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his recent alleged audio leaks about the US cypher.
In the two audio leaks that took the internet by storm and shocked the public across the country, former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and then-principle secretary Azam Khan could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest.
In the first audio that was leaked on Wednesday, the PTI chairman was reportedly talking to Azam and directing him to play with the cypher. Azam was then heard advising Imran to hold a meeting with Qureshi and foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood to bring this on record by faking the minutes of the meeting.
Taking notice of the leaks, the federal cabinet formed a committee over the audios on September 30. The committee recommended legal action over the audio leaks purportedly featuring Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1. Meanwhile, a summary comprising the recommendations of the body was presented before the cabinet.
“This is a matter of national security, which has serious implications for national interests and a legal action in this regard is vital,” recommended the cabinet committee.
The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation. FIA will be given the task to probe into the US cypher and the audios allegedly featuring Imran Khan and others.

Transcript of the second leaked audio:​

Imran Khan: Shah jee [Shah Mahmood Qureshi], we three [Imran Khan, Azam Khan and you] have to hold a meeting tomorrow, along with the foreign secretary [Sohail Mahmood]. [In the meeting], we will ask him to just sit quietly and write the minutes of the meeting as is. Azam [Khan] is saying to write the minutes [...] and we will keep the photostat.
Azam Khan: This cypher came on the 7th, 8th or 9th [March]?
Another person [present in the meeting]: It came on the 8th.
Imran Khan: But the meeting took place on the 7th. We do not have to name Americans under any circumstances. So on this issue, please, nobody should name the country. This is very important for all of you. From which country did the letter come? I don't want to hear it from anyone.
Asad Umar: Are you intentionally calling it a letter? Because this isn't a letter, it is a transcript of the meeting.
Imran Khan: It is the same thing, whether it’s the meeting transcript or a letter. People won't understand what a transcript is. You have to say this in your rallies.

US conspiracy: first audio​

In the first audio clip, Imran is purportedly heard saying: “We only have to play on this. We don’t have to name (any country). We only have to play with this, that this date was before. The new thing that will emerge is that the letter ….” Then, the second voice, believed to be of Azam, is heard, suggesting to Imran to hold a meeting on the cypher.
“See, if you recall, in that the ambassador has written in the end to (send) a demarche. Even if the demarche is not to be sent; I have thought a lot about it at night — you said they raised it — I thought about how to cover all this,” he says.
He says: “Let’s hold a meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi (who was the foreign minister during the PTI-led government's tenure) and the foreign secretary. Shah Mahmood Qureshi will read out that letter and whatever he reads out will be converted into a copy. I will then make minutes that the foreign secretary has prepared this.
“But its (cypher’s) analysis will have to be conducted here. We will carry out the analysis and convert it into minutes as we want so that it becomes the official record,” Azam says and then elaborates that the analysis would conclude that it is an indirect threat: “It is called a threat in diplomatic language.”
Azam purportedly adds that “minutes are in my hands … we will draft the minutes.” Here, purportedly Imran is heard asking who would be called to the meeting: “Shah Mahmood, you, me and Sohail.”
Just these, the other person says. “We will do it tomorrow,” the person believed to be Imran replies. In turn, the voice, supposedly of Azam, is heard explaining that following this plan, “things will become a part of the record. Consider that he is the consulate for the state. When he will read it out, I will easily copy it and it will be on record that this has happened.”
Moreover, he suggests that “you (supposedly Imran) call the foreign secretary so that it doesn’t remain political and becomes a part of the bureaucratic record.” To this, the man believed to be Imran points out that an ambassador has written the cypher, implying that it should already be a part of the bureaucratic record since it has been written by an envoy.
“But we don’t have a copy of it. How did they release it?” the person on the other end is heard replying to Imran. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government will conduct a forensic audit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s leaked audio.
www.geo.tv

US cypher: Cabinet okays legal action against Imran Khan over audio leaks

In audio leaks, ex-prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and then-principle secretary Azam Khan could allegedly be heard discussing US cypher
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
www.dawn.com

Cabinet approves legal action against Imran, aides over ‘cypher’ audios

Qureshi says PTI "not afraid" of probe; Imran terms issue of missing cypher copy a "new drama".
www.dawn.com
 
Matter of national security: Govt directs FIA to probe ‘diplomatic cypher’ controversy

Investigation agency told to set up a probe committee, co-opt officers from other intelligence agencies
021257152b47378.jpg

The federal cabinet has approved a recommendation of its sub-committee which calls for further investigation into and take legal action over the national security issue of the ‘diplomatic cypher’ and associated events surrounding it as suggested in the recent audio leaks involving former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
In a set of documents, which were dated from October 1 but only came to light on Sunday morning, a set of actions was recommended by the sub-committee of the federal cabinet.
The subcommittee, led by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, had been formed on September 30, to probe the audio leaks in which former prime minister Imran and his then principal secretary Azam Khan can be heard discussing the ‘diplomatic cypher’ and how to manipulate its contents for the former’s benefit.

The subcommittee, after deliberating the matter, deemed that the matter to be one of national security.
“It is a matter of national security, which is/was pre-judicial to national interest and needs legal action,” it held.
“Therefore, the apex investigation agency may be directed to inquire into the matter,” it recommended.
The subcommittee held that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should probe the matter by constituting a team of senior officers.
To further aid the investigation, it said that the agency may co-opt officers/officials from other intelligence agencies.
“Proceed further against the perpetrators in accordance with the law,” it recommended.
On Sunday the government approved the recommendations of the sub-committee and ordered the authorities to take legal action against diplomatic cypher, including Imran Khan, Azam Khan and other PTI leaders.
“It is requested that requisite action(s) to implement the decision(s), under rule 24 of the Rules of Business 1973, in coordination with other divisions, where necessary, may please be initiated immediately,” read a memorandum issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday.
“An implementation report may be furnished to the Cabinet Division, immediately,” it added.
It is expected that once the FIA launches the formal probe, former prime minister Imran Khan, his then-principle secretary Azam Khan, former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former planning minister Asad Umar will be summoned to record their statements and answer questions.
Failure to appear may result in their arrests.
After completing its probe, the FIA has been asked to complete its investigation as soon as possible and submit a report to the federal cabinet immediately. The cabinet will review the findings and recommendations for action and act accordingly, including lodging a case against Imran Khan et all under Article 6 – high treason.
Two alleged audios of a conversation between former prime minister Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan had been leaked online in which they discussed an alleged encoded diplomatic cable – cypher – was sent from the Pakistani embassy in Washington to Islamabad. Khan told his principal secretary to play along and turn it into a foreign conspiracy.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Matter of national security: Govt directs FIA to probe ‘diplomatic cypher’ controversy

Investigation agency told to set up a probe committee, co-opt officers from other intelligence agencies
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

