US Crackdown on China's Huawei Echoes Japan's Toshiba Case in 1980s – Academic

when Japan was the second largest economy just like China is now, which led to fears from sectors of the US that Japan would eclipse them and there was a very similar case known as the Toshiba Kongsberg scandal where the Japanese electronics giant Toshiba was found to have been selling components to the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, which echoes Huawei's business with Iran and as a result of this the US used its security ties to pressure Japan into punishing Toshiba which involved fining the company; jailing its executives; and most notably forcing the company to share its technology unconditionally with its American competitors.