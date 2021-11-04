US covid deaths top 750,000 (started counting in 2020 although covid been around for millions of years)

Actually, darker skin is more susceptible to Covid because it takes longer to get enough Vitamin D from sunlight. Somalians in Sweden died from Covid in far higher proportion than the white population who additionally consume fish in their traditional diet which contain Vitamin D. Sun is the primary and best source for Vitamin D. For white skin, 30 minute full body sunbathing is enough for 1-2 months as Vitamin D is stored in the body. Nowadays people probably expose around 5% to 10% of their body to sun for a few minutes on average daily. For a dark skin person that is far from enough.