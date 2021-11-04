US covid deaths top 750,000 (started counting in 2020 although covid been around for millions of years)

Tai Hai Chen
- Oct 15, 2017
Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
Track the spread of coronavirus in the United States with maps and updates on cases and deaths.
www.cnn.com
Asians are less likely to die from this virus compared to blacks, whites and hispanics.Does COVID discriminate against ANY race?...I am just wondering may be the virus has this intelligence to target Blacks and other minorities more ....
And what is the reason behind such behavior? If you know...Asians are less likely to die from this virus compared to blacks, whites and hispanics.
COVID Data TrackerCDC’s home for COVID-19 data. Visualizations, graphs, and data in one easy-to-use website.covid.cdc.gov
Don't know, its like the virus knows whose Asian and who is not and go for the kill.And what is the reason behind such behavior? If you know...
Amazing isn't it...Don't know, its like the virus knows whose Asian and who is not and go for the kill.
Nop. But I think East Asians have more natural immunity due to more past exposure.Does COVID discriminate against ANY race?...I am just wondering may be the virus has this intelligence to target Blacks and other minorities more ....
Plus, their(Scandanivian's) milk and eggs consumption are also highest in the world, which also happens to be good source of Vitamin D.Actually, darker skin is more susceptible to Covid because it takes longer to get enough Vitamin D from sunlight. Somalians in Sweden died from Covid in far higher proportion than the white population who additionally consume fish in their traditional diet which contain Vitamin D. Sun is the primary and best source for Vitamin D. For white skin, 30 minute full body sunbathing is enough for 1-2 months as Vitamin D is stored in the body. Nowadays people probably expose around 5% to 10% of their body to sun for a few minutes on average daily. For a dark skin person that is far from enough.
Milk doesn't naturally contain Vitamin D. In many countries, including Sweden, USA, Canada, Australia, milk is fortified with Vitamin D. Milk is not generally fortified in the UK. I saw a news article UK scientists urging their government to require it because of Covid.Plus, their(Scandanivian's) milk and eggs consumption are also highest in the world, which also happens to be good source of Vitamin D.