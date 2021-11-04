What's new

US covid deaths top 750,000 (started counting in 2020 although covid been around for millions of years)

Adecypher

Adecypher

FULL MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
1,877
1
1,866
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Does COVID discriminate against ANY race?...I am just wondering may be the virus has this intelligence to target Blacks and other minorities more ....
 
O

Oldman1

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2011
7,852
1
3,605
Country
United States
Location
United States
Adecypher said:
Does COVID discriminate against ANY race?...I am just wondering may be the virus has this intelligence to target Blacks and other minorities more ....
Click to expand...
Asians are less likely to die from this virus compared to blacks, whites and hispanics.

COVID Data Tracker

CDC’s home for COVID-19 data. Visualizations, graphs, and data in one easy-to-use website.
covid.cdc.gov
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2021
591
0
261
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Actually, darker skin is more susceptible to Covid because it takes longer to get enough Vitamin D from sunlight. Somalians in Sweden died from Covid in far higher proportion than the white population who additionally consume fish in their traditional diet which contain Vitamin D. Sun is the primary and best source for Vitamin D. For white skin, 30 minute full body sunbathing is enough for 1-2 months as Vitamin D is stored in the body. Nowadays people probably expose around 5% to 10% of their body to sun for a few minutes on average daily. For a dark skin person that is far from enough.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,014
-6
7,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Actually, darker skin is more susceptible to Covid because it takes longer to get enough Vitamin D from sunlight. Somalians in Sweden died from Covid in far higher proportion than the white population who additionally consume fish in their traditional diet which contain Vitamin D. Sun is the primary and best source for Vitamin D. For white skin, 30 minute full body sunbathing is enough for 1-2 months as Vitamin D is stored in the body. Nowadays people probably expose around 5% to 10% of their body to sun for a few minutes on average daily. For a dark skin person that is far from enough.
Click to expand...
Plus, their(Scandanivian's) milk and eggs consumption are also highest in the world, which also happens to be good source of Vitamin D.
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2021
591
0
261
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Valar. said:
Plus, their(Scandanivian's) milk and eggs consumption are also highest in the world, which also happens to be good source of Vitamin D.
Click to expand...
Milk doesn't naturally contain Vitamin D. In many countries, including Sweden, USA, Canada, Australia, milk is fortified with Vitamin D. Milk is not generally fortified in the UK. I saw a news article UK scientists urging their government to require it because of Covid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom