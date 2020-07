US could see 100,000 coronavirus daily cases, says Fauci

The United States could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases daily if Americans do not start following public health recommendations, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has warned.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's COVID-19 death rate is under control, but that the country is at a "critical juncture".

More than 10.3 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, more than 5.2 million have recovered, and more than 507,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.