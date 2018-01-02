US could Sanction Pakistan post-Withdrawal; Rubin

America’s Afghanistan Withdrawal Opens Door to Pakistan Terror Designation A combination of Pakistani triumphalism amidst the backdrop of U.S. withdrawal and any subsequent Taliban atrocities will ignite public opinion and lead American politicians to take symbolic action.

If the pattern repeat as for the last few times, it is not unlikely the US will sanction Pakistan after it withdraws from Afghanistan, and perceives it no longer needs Pakistan.The US will need someone to blame for what happened in Afghanistan (rather then the corruption of the Kabul regime) and according to the Interviewee from the right wing think tank AEI, Michael Rubin, should a major atrocity occur in Afghanistan during or after a government collapse in Kabul, Pakistan will face the backlash.I’m sure the Pakistani government is well aware of this risk, and hope it is doing what it can to prevent it from materializing. Realistically, IMHO, We could be going back to the relationship in the late ‘90s by the end of the year.