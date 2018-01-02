What's new

US could Sanction Pakistan post-Withdrawal; Rubin

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
3,999
19
4,949
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
If the pattern repeat as for the last few times, it is not unlikely the US will sanction Pakistan after it withdraws from Afghanistan, and perceives it no longer needs Pakistan.

The US will need someone to blame for what happened in Afghanistan (rather then the corruption of the Kabul regime) and according to the Interviewee from the right wing think tank AEI, Michael Rubin, should a major atrocity occur in Afghanistan during or after a government collapse in Kabul, Pakistan will face the backlash.

I’m sure the Pakistani government is well aware of this risk, and hope it is doing what it can to prevent it from materializing. Realistically, IMHO, We could be going back to the relationship in the late ‘90s by the end of the year.


nationalinterest.org

America’s Afghanistan Withdrawal Opens Door to Pakistan Terror Designation

A combination of Pakistani triumphalism amidst the backdrop of U.S. withdrawal and any subsequent Taliban atrocities will ignite public opinion and lead American politicians to take symbolic action.
nationalinterest.org nationalinterest.org
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,683
-17
22,745
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
I really really hope they do. Final nail in the coffin. The Americans are all bluff though.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,552
1
2,514
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I hope that those who keep prompting us to buy US weapons read this.

'If a snake bites me once, shame on him. If a snake bites me twice, shame on me.'
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

fatman17
AFGHANISTAN AND CONSIDERATIONS OF SUPPLY
Replies
2
Views
526
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
BATMAN
Taliban and the United States
Replies
0
Views
2K
BATMAN
BATMAN

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom