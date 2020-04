French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented plans to unwind a nationwide lockdown from May 11 conditional on the number of new cases dropping below 3,000 per day, making urban transport as accessible as possible.

China accused US politicians of telling lies to distract from their own performance, shortly after US President Donald Trump renewed his verbal attacks on China.





Worldwide, the number of people confirmed to have coronavirus has risen to more than three million, and at least 215,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 920,000 people have recovered.





First signs that the transmission of the novel coronavirus has again picked up were visible in German official data, just as the country attempts a cautious easing of its lockdown measures.

Tuesday, April 28

21:00 GMT - Peru coronavirus cases surpass 30,000

20:35 GMT - IMF approves $3.4bn for Nigeria to address coronavirus

20:12 GMT - US state of Illinois posts its largest single-day death toll

20:03 GMT - UN warns of new crisis as COVID-19 looms over Yemen

19:42 GMT - Quebec aims to slowly restart economy in May

19:04 GMT - British Airways to slash up to 12,000 jobs

18:30 GMT - US struggles to reopen as cases hit 1 million mark

18:05 GMT - Czech parliament approves state of emergency until May 17

18:03 GMT - UK cuts number of ventilator designs it supports

17:09 GMT - New disease affecting UK infants 'possibly linked to coronavirus'

17:06 GMT - New York hospitalisations at month low: Governor

16:47 GMT - Spain aims to phase out lockdown by end of June

16:35 GMT - Turkey's death toll rises to 2,992

16:08 GMT - Italy's tops 200,000 coronavirus cases, daily death toll rises

16:03 GMT - Greece to gradually ease lockdown from May 4

15:35 GMT - Pakistan registers its deadliest day of pandemic

15:30 GMT - Putin extends Russia's non-working period until May 11

15:20 GMT - France unveils plan for ending lockdown

14:50 GMT - UK death toll under-reported by 52 percent

14:26 GMT - Portugal to lift state of emergency from May 3

14:15 GMT - France to lift lockdown only after cases drop below 3,000 per day

14:05 GMT

12:40 GMT - Iran counts 71 virus deaths as new cases top 1,000

12:30 GMT - UK not ready to change social distancing measures

12:15 GMT - Lift sanctions to prevent 'disaster' in Sudan: UN

12:00 GMT - Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 38,416

11:39 GMT - Oregon strip club brings burlesque to coronavirus carry-out

11:23 GMT - Singapore says its COVID-19 cases may be higher than official tallies

11:05 GMT - BP announces $4.4bn quarterly loss as oil prices crash

10:45 GMT - South Asia faces fresh health crisis as children miss vaccinations

10:20 GMT - Turkey flies medical aid to coronavirus-stricken US

09:45 GMT - China lab rejects COVID-19 conspiracy claims

09:05 GMT - As Germany lockdown eases, spread of coronavirus worsens

09:00 GMT - Egypt extends state of emergency on virus, security fears

08:50 GMT - US politicians 'telling barefaced lies' over coronavirus pandemic: China

08:30 GMT - Virus-hit Spain's jobless rate jumps to 14.4 percent

08:10 GMT - Philippines nears 8,000 coronavirus infections

07:50 GMT - UK says some children have died from syndrome linked to COVID-19

07:30 GMT - Trump warned about virus repeatedly in Jan and Feb: Report

07:10 GMT - Novartis profit up as world flocks to buy medicine

06:55 GMT - China says Indian criticism of coronavirus test kits is 'irresponsible'

06:40 GMT - 300,000 coronavirus masks sent to pregnant women in Japan may be faulty - reports

06:25 GMT - David Beckham kicks off new initative via social media to cope with COVID-19

04:55 GMT - Pakistan records biggest single-day rise in deaths

04:25 GMT - China, South Korea, Germany update latest coronavirus cases

04:15 GMT - 2,200 Indonesians have died with coronavirus symptoms

03:50 GMT - Malaysia should stop jailing people who breach lockdown: HRW

03:10 GMT - Southeast Asia Ramadan bazaars go digital

02:30 GMT - China 'unity' song' triggers outrage in Philippines

02:20 GMT - Hong Kong civil servants to return to work from May 4

01:45 GMT - Hard to hold Tokyo Olympics in 2021 without COVID-19 vaccine

01:30 GMT - Taiwan pushes WHO role in rare ministerial call with US

00:15 GMT - Three China activists missing after archiving censored virus news stories

00:00 GMT - Australia's Bondi Beach reopens as lockdown loosened

23:30 GMT (Monday) - Trump resumes briefings, attacks China