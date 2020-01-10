Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan's Internal Security
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
US convoy carrying equipment from Afghanistan to Pakistan was attacked in Pakistan at the border.
Thread starter
khansaheeb
Start date
39 minutes ago
khansaheeb
ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
8,852
1
10,259
Country
Location
39 minutes ago
#1
Pak_Sher
SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2010
2,434
-1
1,565
Country
Location
13 minutes ago
#2
Indian funded terrorists do not want peace in Afghanistan. US & Pakistan want peace but the Indian spoilers are cunning& wicked
Hakikat ve Hikmet
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,068
13
26,824
Country
Location
8 minutes ago
#3
It's now more important for the USA to leave Afghanistan ASAP....
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)
khansaheeb
Similar threads
CIA drones Taliban splinter group commander it & NDS once funded, 60 civilian also killed/wounded
Asfandyar Bhittani
Jan 10, 2020
Replies
2
Views
568
Jan 10, 2020
LeGenD
Tri-services and Inter-arm Cooperation in the War Against Terror
Signalian
Sep 23, 2019
Replies
6
Views
1K
Sep 27, 2019
Aamir Hussain
PAF and the three wars
fatman17
May 26, 2019
Replies
0
Views
988
May 26, 2019
fatman17
They Burned Everything': Iran, Hezbollah, and War Crimes in Syria
Malik Alpha
Feb 8, 2020
Replies
1
Views
425
Feb 8, 2020
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Our Man in Kandahar - Abdul Raziq Achakzai
Path-Finder
Oct 24, 2018
Replies
2
Views
785
Oct 24, 2018
Path-Finder
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Coming to reality, china starts carrying supply on foot and animals, living in stone huts.
Latest: Marker
4 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
India scrambles to buy winter gear from US amid row with China
Latest: kankan326
5 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Most Pakistanis fear country headed in wrong direction: survey
Latest: bafxet
5 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: The SC
7 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Vietnam GDP could top Singapore’s this year: IMF
Latest: Viet
7 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
US convoy carrying equipment from Afghanistan to Pakistan was attacked in Pakistan at the border.
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
8 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Another convoy attacked in Balochistan - Kech
Latest: iLION12345_1
53 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Imran Khan Statement on Attacks in Ormara and Waziristan
Latest: khansaheeb
Today at 9:59 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Army and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
Latest: Desert Fox 1
Today at 9:48 AM
Pakistan Army
M
New attack in Balochistan today
Latest: mingle
Today at 8:33 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Most Pakistanis fear country headed in wrong direction: survey
Latest: bafxet
5 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Is this fact about Maryam Nawaz's speech true?
Latest: Salza
21 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
S
Time to take Revenge for APS
Latest: shah_123
42 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Nawaz Sharif’s Shocking Threats To Gen Bajwa & DG ISI Gen Faiz|PMLN Top Leaders Upset with NS Speech
Latest: jupiter2007
Today at 9:56 AM
Pakistani Siasat
PDM Jalsa News and Updates
Latest: The Accountant
Today at 9:54 AM
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
US Navy to commission new Burke class destroyer
Latest: LeGenD
15 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
O
Japan and U.S. wrap up preparatory talks on costs of hosting American troops, $8 billion annually asked by US
Latest: Oldman1
Today at 9:51 AM
Military Forum
Japan plans to increase number of F-35’s bases
Latest: KAL-EL
Today at 9:27 AM
Air Warfare
Tears don't mean Kim Jong Un is softening. Just look at his military hardware
Latest: Signalian
Today at 7:31 AM
Military Forum
Airbus unveils concept of future light combat aircraft
Latest: FuturePAF
Today at 7:08 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Coming to reality, china starts carrying supply on foot and animals, living in stone huts.
Latest: Marker
4 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: The SC
7 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: Sineva
16 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Featured
Iran intends to block strait of Hormoz
Latest: Sineva
23 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Palestinian Resistance Photos
Latest: Falcon29
30 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan's Internal Security
Menu
Log in
Register
Top