US controls 90% of Syria oil

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

Jan 28, 2020
American thugs at it again

Syrian Oil Minister Bassam Toma'a has revealed that around 90 per cent of Syrian oil is under the control of US forces, Aram News Network reported on Friday.

"The Americans and their followers are acting like pirates as they are targeting the Syrian oil wealth and oil supplies," the Syrian regime minister asserted.

The minister added: "There is a promising future for the oil industry in the [Syrian] waters. We need tranquillity and stable logistic circumstances."

He stated that the total direct and indirect losses of the Syrian oil sector had exceeded $92 billion, noting that what happened in Syria has never previously occurred regarding the exploitation of wealth and supplies.

It is worth noting that the oil ministry of the Bashar Al-Assad regime has signed contracts with the Russian oil firm Capital to explore oil off Tartus governorate's coasts with an area of 2,250 km2.
 
