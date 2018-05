US contradicts Pak officials claim on diplomat issue



Washington, May 3 (PTI) The US today contradicted a Pakistani officials claim that a prisoner exchange with America might be possible to force the return of the countrys former ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani.





The Trump administration argued that extradition process in the US is governed by relevant treaties and domestic statutes, and is not used to "trade" prisoners.



Such a statement by the US assumes significance in view of a senior Pakistani official telling the countrys Supreme Court that the US wants a person currently in Pakistan in exchange for Haqqani.



Haqqani is accused of sending a memo seeking help from the US to stop a military coup in Pakistan following the raid that killed al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in May 2011.



The Memogate controversy erupted in 2011 when Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz claimed to have received an "anti-army" memo from Haqqani, the then-envoy to the US.



"As a matter of longstanding policy, the Department of State does not comment on pending or potential extradition requests or confirm or deny that an extradition request has been made," a State Department spokesperson said.



"The extradition process in the US is governed by relevant treaties and domestic statutes. It is not used to trade prisoners," the spokesperson told PTI when asked about new reports coming from Pakistan about extradition of Haqqani in exchange of a prisoner.



According to media reports, Pakistans Federal Investigation Agency chief Bashir Memon informed the countrys apex court this week that he has contacted US officials about extradition of Haqqani and Americans said "you too have our man".



In a statement, Haqqani slammed the Pakistans establishment for harassing him.



"It seems that lies and fantasies have now become a staple in Pakistan, unfortunately, including in its Supreme Court," he said.



Haqqani said its time for Pakistans establishment to stop harassing him and deal with real problems like why the country with the worlds sixth largest nuclear arsenal now has the highest infant mortality rate in the world. PTI LKJ ZH ZH