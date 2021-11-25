What's new

US Consulate Karachi Congratulates Pakistani Scientist Mubashir Rehmani for Being Named one of the Most influential Researcher in the Field of Compute

jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,443
15
20,654
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
Musaddiqa ittellat k mutabiq Mubashir Rehmani ki darhi dekh kar @jamahir ki jal k jet black koyla ho chuki hai
Click to expand...
According to the news vid on his Twitter account "Dil me khayaal aaya ke engineering chodd dete hain, duniyavi taleem me kya rakha hai..."

OK, so he continued in his duniyavi taleem so you tell me what is the actual achievement of this "pious" gentleman ? I understand computing so you should tell me his achievements in the binary computing field he is involved in. A novel microprocessor ? A new operating system ? A new data storage method ? A new networking system ? What ?
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,615
3
82,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
According to the news vid on his Twitter account "Dil me khayaal aaya ke engineering chodd dete hain, duniyavi taleem me kya rakha hai..."

OK, so he continued in his duniyavi taleem so you tell me what is the actual achievement of this "pious" gentleman ? I understand computing so you should tell me his achievements in the binary computing field he is involved in. A novel microprocessor ? A new operating system ? A new data storage method ? What ?
Click to expand...
He is ranked the most influential researcher in computer science in the whole wide world

What is your achievement in this world other than simping for dead and living dictators?
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,751
-2
2,905
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Our people are smart (except for the inbred rioters, unemployed losers)
But need a good system in place to stream line our people

Even here he is a faculty of Irish university so clearly our system isn't good enough rn
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,443
15
20,654
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
He is ranked the most influential researcher in computer science in the whole wide world

What is your achievement in this world other than simping for dead and living dictators?
Click to expand...
1. I have one or two projects in fundamental binary computing but I won't explain them but take it from me that know what I am talking about.

2. One of his tweets is :

Seems interesting but I want to know more before congratulating him. Are you in joy merely because of him looking like that, as can be inferred from your tagging me in the OP ?
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,615
3
82,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
1. I have one or two projects in fundamental binary computing but I won't explain them but take it from me that know what I am talking about.

2. One of his tweets is :

Seems interesting but I want to know more before congratulating him. Are you in joy merely because of him looking like that, as can be inferred from your tagging me in the OP ?
Click to expand...
I am pretty sure he isn't interested in getting a congratulations message from you

I tagged you in this thread but it was important to bring this news in notice of a bigot and islamophobe like you
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
35,951
428
76,755
Country
United States
Location
United States
named on the clarivate analytics list which looks at highly cited researchers. So if his paper was used as reference in a lot of research his name would appear.
Now in what context is he cited or how or by whom is not the relevant aspect but that his paper(s) are referred often.

Still a good achievement and his looks arent the relevant bit but his behavior towards fellow humans. I know of brilliant geniuses who want to engage in terrorism in which case I would let LE tackle them the way they do all terrorists. The same way I see clean shaven well spoken ignorant fake professionals who could tell the difference between agile or aligarh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom