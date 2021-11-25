US Consulate Karachi Congratulates Pakistani Scientist Mubashir Rehmani for Being Named one of the Most influential Researcher in the Field of Compute

@jamahir ki jal k jet black koyla ho chuki hai
According to the news vid on his Twitter account "Dil me khayaal aaya ke engineering chodd dete hain, duniyavi taleem me kya rakha hai..."
He is ranked the most influential researcher in computer science in the whole wide worldAccording to the news vid on his Twitter account "Dil me khayaal aaya ke engineering chodd dete hain, duniyavi taleem me kya rakha hai..."
OK, so he continued in his duniyavi taleem so you tell me what is the actual achievement of this "pious" gentleman ? I understand computing so you should tell me his achievements in the binary computing field he is involved in. A novel microprocessor ? A new operating system ? A new data storage method ? What ?
1. I have one or two projects in fundamental binary computing but I won't explain them but take it from me that know what I am talking about.
What is your achievement in this world other than simping for dead and living dictators?
2. One of his tweets is :
2. One of his tweets is :
Seems interesting but I want to know more before congratulating him. Are you in joy merely because of him looking like that, as can be inferred from your tagging me in the OP ?