US Considers Sanctions On India After It Abstained To Vote On Russia - NDTV

US President Joe Biden will decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India, one of America's key partners, under the CAATSA law for its purchase of the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, a senior administration official has told lawmakers.

The US administration is required under a domestic law, Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) to impose sanctions on any country that has significant transactions with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

CAATSA is a tough US law which authorises the administration to impose sanctions on countries that purchase major defence hardware from Russia in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections.

Responding to a question on possible CAATSA sanctions on India, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counter-terrorism on Wednesday that it was for the President Biden to decide whether to apply or waive sanctions on India.

"I can assure you that the administration will follow the CAATSA law and fully implement that law and will consult with Congress as we move forward with any of them. What unfortunately I am not able to say is to prejudge the decisions of the President or the (Secretary of State) on the waiver issue or on the sanctions issue, or whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bear on that decision," he said.

Mr Lu said that the Biden administration is yet to decide on applying sanctions on India under CAATSA.

"India is a really important security partner of ours now. And that we value moving forward that partnership and I hope that part of what happens with the extreme criticism that Russia has faced is that India will find it's now time to further distances," Mr Lu said.

The senior American diplomat said it is going to be very hard for any country to buy major weapon systems from Russia because of the sweeping sanctions now placed on Russian banks.

"What we've seen from India in just the last few weeks, is the cancellation of MiG 29 orders, Russian helicopter orders and anti-tank weapon orders," Mr Lu said.

Mr Lu's remarks came as India faced flak from US lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats for choosing to abstain from a UN vote on Wednesday to rebuke Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A total of 141 nations voted in favour of the move condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and five nations were against it, with 35 countries, including India, abstaining.

The UN General Assembly resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last Friday, on which also India had abstained.

The UN Security Council resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

Following the US sanctions on Turkey over the procurement of S-400 missile systems, there were apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India.

Russia has been one of India's key major suppliers of arms and ammunition.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/bid...ons-on-india-under-caatsa-us-diplomat-2800400

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499232614238113797
 
If this isn't imperialism, I don't know what is.
A nation wanting to punish other nations willy-nilly for following its own interest than "theirs" isn't right.
That much power needs to be contained.
 
Hazaron Khwaishen aisi...

Not gonna happen..

" Every weapon system we sell to India, is one system USA does not have to deploy in Asia".. paraphrasing this statement a bit.
 
SD 10 said:
US will never sanction india atleast not until they can get rid of "Chinese threat"
Click to expand...
US believe they are enough to take care of China. India is just a slave and an extra. If it can help them destroy China, good! But if can't ,they will destroy it. @Wood
Now India is helping Russia which is another arch enemy of US. Americans will not tolerate it.

I think you think too highly of India in the eyes of white American.
 
Typical US blackmail, they are telling the Indians to ditch Russia and their alliance and join the US camp or face sanctions. India already has cancelled big military orders in the past few weeks, was that to please their US masters?? Interesting times ahead, geopolitical landscape is changing its shape as we speak.
 
Doubt it. USA shit is expensive, India could never depend on USA to buy everything. Hell USA drone cost like $100m a piece when $1m Turkish drone is doing same job.

India have options unlike Gulf regimes who depended on USA for security and had to buy stupid expensive shit.
 
What a joke the JCPOA has become. Iran will surely buy Russian Hardware in the near future so the Caatsa.


There is no reason remaining to Limit the nuclear activities, on the contrary Iran should go ahead with all nuclear plans. Fortunately the new sherrif isn't a loser unlike the former.
 
Lol Indians are sh1tting themselves knowing they can't sit on the fence forever. Its a lose-lose situation for India because they are going to make enemies of either America or Russia. Indians can not afford Russia and China forming military alliance and dominating Asia but is scared of America as well. Weaklings always find it hard to make a decision.
 
-=virus=- said:
This rotting demented corpse of a POTUS can go ef himself.
Click to expand...
Now, now - that's not the way to speak about the man you may all worship after your Serial Hugger of a PM ends up being friends with.

[Sab ko tou bhagwaan bana-kar baith jatay ho - aur uun ke he poja shooro kar daitay ho] & I mean that literally.



 

