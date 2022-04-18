US congresswoman Ilhan Omar to arrive in Islamabad, visit Lahore & Azad Kashmir

Chacha_Facebooka
What’s fake about her? Just curious, what have you read.One of the fakest so-called Muslim I've ever see.
Imagine just a *congresswoman* of US is so imp to us and our establishment that she's going to meet the PM, COAS, DG ISI (without the news) and so on.
In real, nobody gives F.. to them in US.
Ghulam qaum, Ghulam Syasatdan, Ghulam Gernail.
What’s fake about her? Just curious, what have you read.
correction: she is not a senator but a congresswoman
Is the Senate and Congress the same thing?
Established by Article I of the Constitution, the Legislative Branch consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which together form the United States Congress.
How many terms can a senator serve?
H.J. Res. 2, if approved by two-thirds of the members of both the House and Senate, and if ratified by three-fourths of the States, will limit United States Senators to two full, consecutive terms (12 years) and Members of the House of Representatives to six full, consecutive terms (12 years).
She has been outspoken rights advocate for Palestinians, Kashmiris and India Muslims. We should welcome her with respect, it will give importance to her in the US.
LGBTQ alphabet gang parties for exampleWhat’s fake about her? Just curious, what have you read.
And yet she is part of the regime responsible for removing Imran Khan. We don't need her hypocritical supportShe has been outspoken rights advocate for Palestinians, Kashmiris and India Muslims. We should welcome her, I think sending a Muslim over instead of some rabid Zionist / Protestant is US giving us an olive branch.
being a member of the "squad" she is an easy target for her GOP opponents
Imran was brought by the army, and thrown out by them as well.And yet she is part of the regime responsible for removing Imran Khan. We don't need her hypocritical support