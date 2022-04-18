US congresswoman Ilhan Omar to arrive in Islamabad, visit Lahore & Azad Kashmir

Is the Senate and Congress the same thing?

Established by Article I of the Constitution, the Legislative Branch consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which together form the United States Congress.



How many terms can a senator serve?

H.J. Res. 2, if approved by two-thirds of the members of both the House and Senate, and if ratified by three-fourths of the States, will limit United States Senators to two full, consecutive terms (12 years) and Members of the House of Representatives to six full, consecutive terms (12 years).