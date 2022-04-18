What's new

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar to arrive in Islamabad, visit Lahore & Azad Kashmir

Big Tank

Big Tank

One of the fakest so-called Muslim I've ever see.

Imagine just a *congresswoman* of US is so imp to us and our establishment that she's going to meet the PM, COAS, DG ISI (without the news) and so on.

In real, nobody gives F.. to them in US.

Ghulam qaum, Ghulam Syasatdan, Ghulam Gernail.
 
PakCan

PakCan

Big Tank said:
One of the fakest so-called Muslim I've ever see.

Imagine just a *congresswoman* of US is so imp to us and our establishment that she's going to meet the PM, COAS, DG ISI (without the news) and so on.

In real, nobody gives F.. to them in US.

Ghulam qaum, Ghulam Syasatdan, Ghulam Gernail.
What’s fake about her? Just curious, what have you read.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

nahtanbob said:
correction: she is not a senator but a congresswoman
Is the Senate and Congress the same thing?
Established by Article I of the Constitution, the Legislative Branch consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which together form the United States Congress.

How many terms can a senator serve?
H.J. Res. 2, if approved by two-thirds of the members of both the House and Senate, and if ratified by three-fourths of the States, will limit United States Senators to two full, consecutive terms (12 years) and Members of the House of Representatives to six full, consecutive terms (12 years).
 
G

Gripen9

khansaheeb said:
Is the Senate and Congress the same thing?
Established by Article I of the Constitution, the Legislative Branch consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which together form the United States Congress.

How many terms can a senator serve?
H.J. Res. 2, if approved by two-thirds of the members of both the House and Senate, and if ratified by three-fourths of the States, will limit United States Senators to two full, consecutive terms (12 years) and Members of the House of Representatives to six full, consecutive terms (12 years).
Senate is part of Congress. When somebody is referred to as Congressman/women, they belong to House of representatives.

There is no term limits on either senators or congressperson. That bill never went anywhere.
 
N

nahtanbob

khansaheeb said:
Is the Senate and Congress the same thing?
Established by Article I of the Constitution, the Legislative Branch consists of the House of Representatives and the Senate, which together form the United States Congress.

How many terms can a senator serve?
H.J. Res. 2, if approved by two-thirds of the members of both the House and Senate, and if ratified by three-fourths of the States, will limit United States Senators to two full, consecutive terms (12 years) and Members of the House of Representatives to six full, consecutive terms (12 years).
technically US Congress is the Parliament with upper -- house Senate and lower house -- House of Representatives.
members of the House are addressed as Congressmen (women) or Representative (Rep). members of the Senate are called Senators.
 
cocomo

cocomo

She has been outspoken rights advocate for Palestinians, Kashmiris and India Muslims. We should welcome her, I think sending a Muslim over instead of some rabid Zionist / Protestant is US giving us an olive branch.
 
Eskander

Eskander

PakCan said:
What’s fake about her? Just curious, what have you read.
LGBTQ alphabet gang parties for example

She deserves my kaali jutee , right on her kaala bootha

cocomo said:
She has been outspoken rights advocate for Palestinians, Kashmiris and India Muslims. We should welcome her, I think sending a Muslim over instead of some rabid Zionist / Protestant is US giving us an olive branch.
And yet she is part of the regime responsible for removing Imran Khan. We don't need her hypocritical support
 

