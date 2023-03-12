US congressman raises concerns over violations of human rights, freedom of speech in Pakistan

Trailer23 said: Military Hardware kay elawa ye kuch dainay nahe waley...



Ab F-15 aur F-35 milnay say rahay - tou kuch tou magna haq bunta hai, especially since they owe us for services rendered in that thing they labelled: Fight Against Terror



OR go for Option 'b', which is as I stated - STFU Click to expand...

What their constituents say matters to them. But a lot needs to be done on this front. This was a meek statement. He didn't even share it on his own twitter for his followers to see. Disappointing but entirely expected.