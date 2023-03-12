What's new

US congressman raises concerns over violations of human rights, freedom of speech in Pakistan

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,823
11
31,871
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

US congressman raises concerns over violations of human rights, freedom of speech in Pakistan

Dawn.com Published March 12, 2023 Updated about 7 hours ago

<p>Congressman Brad Sherman at a media briefing. — Photo from US State Department website</p>

Congressman Brad Sherman at a media briefing. — Photo from US State Department website
LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x
US Congressman Brad Sherman has raised concerns over what he said was the continuous violation of human rights and democracy in Pakistan and called on the government to ensure freedom of speech and the application of rule of law in the country.
Sherman is a Democrat representing California’s 32nd congressional district.
Earlier, he tweeted that he spoke over the phone with former prime minister Imran Khan and met Dr Asif Mehmood, a Pakistani philanthropist and Democratic candidate running against Young Kim in the state’s 40th congressional district.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634655349272657922

In a video message shared by the PTI on Twitter today, Sherman, standing alongside Dr Mahmood recalled that ties between the United States and Pakistan date back to the early 1940s, and over the years the two countries had worked together on several global and regional issues.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634786753008599041

“America must support democracy and human rights around the world and particularly in Pakistan,” he pointed out.
“It is not the role of the United States to involve itself in Pakistan’s internal governmental matters with respect to Pakistan’s constitutional and democratic process. But we must not shy away from raising our voices for human rights and democracy in Pakistan or anywhere else.
“The Government of Pakistan and every government should respect the right of people to speak, the right to organise, the right to demonstrate,” he said.
The American congressman stated that everyone wanted to see a “calm, orderly, democratic and prosperous Pakistan where Pakistanis can have the freedom to have an open and political dialogue”.
He went on to say that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — with whom the country is in talks for a long-delayed loan programme — also wanted to see a stable Pakistan that followed the rule of law.
Sherman highlighted that the country was facing a host of internal and external challenges, saying that growing extremism, intolerance, and dissent were threatening Pakistan’s prospects for social cohesion.
He also mentioned the recent bombing at the Peshawar Police Lines mosque in which nearly 80 people — mostly policemen — were killed.
“The inability of state institutions to reliably provide peaceful ways to resolve grievances is the vacuum which is being exploited by extremism.”
Sherman said that he was particularly alarmed at the incident of “custodial torture” and “sexual abuse” of PTI leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati.
He also mentioned the “brutal deaths” of journalist Arshad Sharif — who was shot dead in Kenya last year — and PTI worker Zille Shah, who the party claims was killed during the crackdown on its March 8 election rally.
“This is not what you would like to see in a democratic country,” Sherman stressed.
Equally condemnable, he continued, were the cases and media bans on former prime minister Imran Khan.
“Now I am not here to support any political office in Pakistan, I am not here to support Mr Imran … in fact, I disagree with him on a number of international issues nor is it my role to wade into Pakistan politics.
“Rather I am advocating for the freedom of speech, due process and the even application of the rule of law in Pakistan,” Sherman stated.
He added that US Congress was monitoring the situation in Pakistan and was ready to dispense any kind of help to the government regarding human rights.
“Pakistani authorities should investigate the alleged abuses and hold accountable anyone who is responsible. Most importantly, we urge the authorities to make sure that going forward people are free and we don’t see political figures and citizens who simply want to participate in the process subjected to anti-democratic acts,” the US congressman said.
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,375
3
2,933
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Inb4 patwaris come out of the woods to say "what happened to absolutely not"

Trailer23 said:
Oh, now they (Congress) care...

Tell 'em to first give us brand-spanking-new F-16's from the money they (already) owe us..., or STFU.

Go deal with your #MeToo & #BlackLivesMatter first.
Click to expand...
Bas isi F16 ke nashe me mulk bech diya he aglon ne. Mila bhi kuch nhi.
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
1,174
-1
2,143
Country
China
Location
United States
I think the next assessment of Pakistan is dictatorship and lack of democracy.

Then there is the repression of minorities and quasi-genocide.

Welcome Pakistan to join the bad guys.8-)8-)8-)
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
5,115
121
15,979
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
villageidiot said:
Bas isi F16 ke nashe me mulk bech diya he aglon ne. Mila bhi kuch nhi.
Click to expand...
Military Hardware kay elawa ye kuch dainay nahe waley...

Ab F-15 aur F-35 milnay say rahay - tou kuch tou magna haq bunta hai, especially since they owe us for services rendered in that thing they labelled: Fight Against Terror

OR go for Option 'b', which is as I stated - STFU
 
AA_

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
147
-2
209
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Oh please, they probably encourage the **** directors to continue. This is double speak
 
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,375
3
2,933
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trailer23 said:
Military Hardware kay elawa ye kuch dainay nahe waley...

Ab F-15 aur F-35 milnay say rahay - tou kuch tou magna haq bunta hai, especially since they owe us for services rendered in that thing they labelled: Fight Against Terror

OR go for Option 'b', which is as I stated - STFU
Click to expand...
What their constituents say matters to them. But a lot needs to be done on this front. This was a meek statement. He didn't even share it on his own twitter for his followers to see. Disappointing but entirely expected.
 
L

lightning F57

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2022
839
0
916
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
There are democrats and republicans sympathetic to pak maybe not many but there are a few. Issue for IK is they are not in any significant positions to put pressure on pak establishment on human rights abuses.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
There is opportunity to boost commercial ties with US: FM Momen to US Congressman Meeks
Replies
0
Views
169
Black_cats
B
beijingwalker
US has 'growing concern' over China's relationship with Russia
Replies
3
Views
265
BHAN85
BHAN85
HAIDER
Gen Faiz wanted to bring TTP back to Pakistan: Federal Human Rights Minister Riaz Pirzada
Replies
6
Views
273
Babaasif
B
AgNoStiC MuSliM
Pakistani journalists, human rights activists no longer safe even in exile from Pakistan's Army
2
Replies
27
Views
865
langda khan
L
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fazal seeks postponement of elections in Punjab, KP amid security concerns
Replies
14
Views
333
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom