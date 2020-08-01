/ Register

US Congressman Condemns Chinese Aggression In Ladakh

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by DavidsSling, Aug 1, 2020 at 3:44 AM.

    Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated last month following the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and an unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers died.

    All IndiaPress Trust of IndiaUpdated: August 01, 2020 01:30 am IST

    [​IMG]
    Indian and Chinese forces have locked in a standoff on their de-facto Himalayan border since May.

    Washington:

    A senior US Congressman on Friday condemned the Chinese Army's acts of aggression in India's Ladakh region resulting in deadly clashes between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), alleging that Beijing aims to redraw the settled border by force.

    "I rise to condemn action taken by the People's Republic of China, or PRC in Ladakh region of India that led to deadly clashes between the two countries on June 15," Congressman Frank Pallone said on the floor of the US House of Representatives on Friday.

    "Since -- the truth is -- 1962, the PRC and India have been divided by a 2,100-mile-long Line of Actual Control. In the months leading to this clash, the PRC military reportedly amassed 5,000 soldiers along this boundary... that clearly meant to re-draw long standing settled borders by force and aggression," Mr Pallone said.

    This intention of encroachment and escalatory tactics used by the PRC are consistent with the other provocative actions its forces have taken throughout south and southeast Asia, the Democratic Congressman from New Jersey said.

    To counter this, the House of Representatives has passed an amendment that calls on China to cease the military aggression and urges immediate diplomatic action to prevent further escalation of conflict, Mr Pallone said.

    "I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Congress to help bolster our vital relationship with India," the Congressman said.

    https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/us-...ssion-in-ladakh-2272309?pfrom=home-topstories
     
    Indeed ... China slaughtering 20 to 50 Indian soldiers and capturing 60 more should be nothing less than human rights violations :enjoy:
     
    India asked for military aid and this is all they get huh
     
    Coward Indians hiding behind their master as usual.
     
    Who give the Fxxx ??

    Whoever paying attention to this ...

    Cockroach Murican congressman is actually showing the proof that he/she is the
    SLAVE of the SCUM of the EARTH ... the Racist Murican Cockroach nation.

    ===
     
