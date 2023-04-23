What's new

US Congress War Game on Taiwan, US failed to stop China, 80,000 People's Liberation Army landed in Taiwan, U.S. military sank 80 land ships

E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,243
-21
2,558
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

U.S. soldiers push exposure: 80,000 People's Liberation Army landed in Taiwan, U.S. military sank 80 land ships​


11:16 2023/04/23
Zhongshi News Network

Wu Yingfan

U.S. media quoted sources as pointing out that war games conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives showed that during the one-month war across the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. military sank 80 PLA ships, but 80,000 PLA troops were able to land on Taiwan. The picture shows the People's Liberation Army ships participating in the joint sharp sword exercise around Taiwan on the 8th. (Photo/Reuters, Eastern Theater of the People's Liberation Army)

U.S. media quoted sources as pointing out that war games conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives showed that during the one-month war across the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. military sank 80 PLA ships, but 80,000 PLA troops were able to land on Taiwan. The picture shows the People's Liberation Army ships participating in the joint sharp sword exercise around Taiwan on the 8th. (Photo/Reuters, Eastern Theater of the People's Liberation Army)


The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on China held a war game in the Taiwan Strait on the 19th. After the war game, the chairman of the committee, Mike Gallagher, only stated that there was no winner in the conflict, and he would not disclose the winner or loser. However, the U.S. media quoted sources as saying that the United States cannot stop If China invades Taiwan, the PLA will suffer heavy losses in the month-long war, 80 naval ships will be sunk by the US military, but at the same time, 80,000 PLA troops will land on Taiwan.

The US House of Representatives "Special Committee on China Issues" held a two-hour-long Taiwan Strait push behind closed doors on the 19th. After the meeting, the chairman of the committee, Gallagher, did not directly respond to who would win or lose. He only said that "no one is a winner" when deterrence fails. He also said that the results of the military push show that conflicts across the Taiwan Strait will not be confined to the Taiwan Strait.

On the 21st, the website of the American conservative media "Washington Free Beacon" reported on the inside story of Bingtweet under the headline "The United States can't stop China from invading Taiwan in Congressional Tweets". Yes, the People's Liberation Army preemptively strikes.

Bingtweet results show that the People's Liberation Army suffered heavy losses in the month-long war, and the US military sank about 80 PLA Navy ships. Even so, the People's Liberation Army was able to "place about 80,000 soldiers in Taiwan."

The results also show that the global economy will "completely collapse", indicating that the Taiwan Strait war will detonate huge international fluctuations.


Bingtui also shows that the current US deterrence policy is not enough to stop the military bombing of Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army cut off Taiwan's submarine cables during the simulated exercise, effectively isolating Taiwan from the world. This step allowed the PLA to capture and conquer Taiwan. defense.


After the war broke out, "the United States adopted a decentralized posture in the region and reduced the PLA's amphibious assault capabilities through long-range strikes," the source said.


The source said that due to time constraints, this war game did not produce a clear result. Although the Chinese mainland has paid huge economic and military costs, "the determination to win Taiwan remains firm."


This military push also shows that long-range missiles are very important in any conflict. The US military quickly ran out of long-range stealth anti-ship cruise missiles in the military push. These are important weapons for sinking PLA warships.


After the People's Liberation Army invaded Taiwan, the United States also imposed further sanctions on mainland China, but many allies were reluctant to join the ranks of sanctions. Global supply chains collapsed in chaos, highlighting the need for companies to prepare for conflicts in the Taiwan Strait.


The source also pointed out that once war breaks out, supplying Taiwan will become "unfeasible", so the United States must ensure that Taiwan has enough weapons before the conflict.


After the military push, Gallagher said that this exercise was a wake-up call to the United States, and that Taiwan must be fully armed before "any crisis occurs." cases, enhanced joint military training, and U.S. military posture in the region.


Article source: United States Fails to Stop Chinese Invasion of Taiwan in Congressional War Simulation



www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog

美兵推曝：8萬解放軍登陸台灣 美軍擊沉80陸艦 - 國際

美國眾議院「中國問題特別委員會」19日舉行台海兵棋推演，兵推結束後委員會主席蓋拉格（Mike Gallagher）僅表示衝突沒有贏家，不願透露輸贏，不過美媒引述消息人士指出，美國無法擋下中國大陸入侵台灣，解放軍將在歷
www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog www-chinatimes-com.translate.goog



United States Fails to Stop Chinese Invasion of Taiwan in Congressional War Simulation​


'Arm Taiwan to the teeth': Lawmakers call for increased military assistance to Taiwan​

GettyImages-630036684-736x491.jpg
Chinese fighter jets in 2016 (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Adam Faith

April 21, 2023


The United States was unable to fend off a Chinese invasion of Taiwan during a war simulation held Wednesday by Congress, fueling congressional calls for the United States to immediately "arm Taiwan to the teeth."

Deterrence failed and China struck first, according to officials briefed on the wargame, which was organized by the House Select Committee on China. The simulation found that China’s military would suffer heavy losses during the month-long fight but would be able to implant its invading forces inside Taiwan—even with U.S. forces aiding the island. While the American military sunk around 80 Chinese naval vessels during the course of the exercise, the Chinese military "was able to gain a lodgment with about 80,000 troops on Taiwan," a source close to the committee who was briefed on the scenario told the Washington Free Beacon.

China’s ability to break Taiwan’s defenses is raising alarm bells with lawmakers on the select committee, which was established earlier this year when Republicans retook control of the House. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.), the committee’s chairman, told the Free Beacon the simulation is a wake-up call for the United States to immediately "arm Taiwan to the teeth before any crisis begins." Without these military resources, Taiwan remains increasingly vulnerable to a Chinese attack, which the U.S. intelligence community assesses could occur anytime from 2024 to 2027.

"We are well within the window of maximum danger for a Chinese Communist Party invasion of Taiwan, and [Wednesday’s] wargame stressed the need to take action to deter CCP aggression and arm Taiwan to the teeth before any crisis begins," Gallagher said. "The United States needs to deliver on our promises and clear the $19 billion weapons backlog to Taiwan, conduct enhanced joint military training, and reinforce our military posture throughout the region."

The global economy also fell into "absolute tatters" as a result of the invasion, indicating that the war would spark massive international shockwaves, according to the source. Gallagher said he is distressed by the "disastrous economic consequences" that would blossom in the wake of a Chinese invasion. "Deterring war is the only path to peace and stability, and it is incumbent upon elected officials to take decisive action to do so before it’s too late."

The war simulation confirmed that the United States’ current determent policies are not enough to stop a military bombardment of Taiwan.

The CCP cut undersea cables during the war game, effectively isolating Taiwan from the rest of the world. This allowed its forces to storm the island and overwhelm Taiwan’s defenses.

After war broke out, "the U.S. adopted a distributed posture throughout the region and leveraged long range strikes to degrade the PLA amphibious assault," according to the source who was briefed on the simulation.

While the war game did not conclude with a definitive outcome due to time constraints, "the PRC had been exposed to heavy costs, both military and economic, but its commitment to taking Taiwan remained strong," the source said.

Lawmakers also learned that long range missiles will be critical to any conflict. The United States quickly ran out of long-range stealth anti-ship cruise missiles during the simulation, weapons that were integral to sinking CCP warships.

America also moved to sanction China following an invasion, but many allies were hesitant to join the effort. Global supply chains broke down as a result of the turmoil, highlighting the need for companies to prepare for such a scenario.

Resupplying Taiwan once war breaks out also "is not an option," according to the source briefed on the game. The United States will have to ensure that Taiwan is fully stocked prior to any invasion.

A separate war simulation organized by House Republicans during their annual retreat last month determined that the United States "would face up to 20,000 military casualties in a single week—the most seen since World War II," the Free Beacon reported.

The wargame comes ahead of a spring push by the House select committee to increase military aid to Taiwan, according to a congressional source familiar with the effort. Lawmakers are particularly troubled by Chinese president Xi Jinping’s repeated declaration to take Taiwan, as well as his efforts to modernize the country’s military in pursuit of this goal.

Making good on the $19 billion in defense equipment promised to Taiwan, the source said, will send a message to Xi that Taiwan is off limits.


freebeacon-com.translate.goog

United States Fails to Stop Chinese Invasion of Taiwan in Congressional War Simulation

The United States was unable to pushback a Chinese invasion of Taiwan during a war simulation held Wednesday by Congress, fueling congressional calls for the United States to immediately "arm Taiwan to the teeth."
freebeacon-com.translate.goog freebeacon-com.translate.goog
 
Last edited:
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,243
-21
2,558
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
These warmonger Yankees are preparing for eventual war in the Taiwan Strait against China with these war games playing out all the time. China needs at least 2000 nukes to stop these Yankees even think of going to war with China over Taiwan.
 
Last edited:
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,863
23
9,651
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
etylo said:
These Yankees are preparing for eventual war in the Taiwan Strait against China with these war games playing out all the time. China needs at least 2000 nukes to stop these Yankees even think of going to war with China over Taiwan.
Click to expand...
China won’t use nukes, it said so to Russia regarding the Ukraine war, so it rely on conventional forces.

China would be better suited to built thousands of helicopters, amphibious flying boats and other means to rapidly come ashore, in a shock and awe strategy. With regular landing ships coming up behind to resupply the fist landing forces with men and materiel.

China needs a plan for a total eventual landing force of at least 500,000 with and initial force of over 100,000 to achieve and hold secure beachheads.

An invasion that occurs in hours rather than days is less likely to be effectively opposed, militarily or diplomatically.

Just imaging hundreds of tilt rotors (to carry field guns and the heaviest/bulkiest supplies) and thousands of z-8 landing beyond built up Taiwanese defense to effectively subvert their plans and force their capitulation.

After a war, many of these aircraft can be sold off to the world the way the us did after WW2 with the c-47, to recoup the investment. Or a lot of these helicopters could be moved to the various borders, giving the PLA significant power projection power; along the Korean border, along the Himalayas to counter India, and along the Vietnamese border (for the South China Sea and South East Asia). Putting tens of thousands of air assault troops on each of these borders will change the regional balances in each of these three AORs.

Many of these helicopters could also be used by the PLAN abroad to support more humanitarian and UN backed missions.


80,000-100,000 airborne/air assault troops would be doing a similar mission to the 101st airborne during D-day; securing the causeway for the amphibious ships to bring more men and supplies.

Considering China’s extensive collaboration with European helicopter companies; I wouldn’t be surprised if the future Chinese Tilt rotor looks like the following:

 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,125
29
21,000
Country
United States
Location
United States
I don't think it is shocking to think China would be able to land troops on an island only about 130km away from their border.

To say some wargame said that was possible doesn't sound like a new revelation.

The bigger question is why they never did.

How did we sink 80 Chinese land ships when we are way over in Guam? I would expect them to make the strait crossing in a far quicker time than some jet flight from Guam. How slow are these transports?

I would assume China would have the industrial capacity to build enough landing craft so they don't have to waste time with any back and forth runs.

It's giving the number of 80,000 Chinese troops yet 156,000 allied troops landed on June 6th D-Day back WW2.
 
Last edited:
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,716
-21
9,176
Country
China
Location
Canada
Every one of these "wargames" seems to have China landing troops in a contested naval and air environment. Why?

Not a single ground troop would be mobilized until air and naval dominance would be achieved. Taiwan's defenses would have been bombed for weeks by that point.

Also love that fact that Americans don't mention their losses.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,243
-21
2,558
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
FuturePAF said:
China won’t use nukes, it said so to Russia regarding the Ukraine war, so it rely on conventional forces.

China would be better suited to built thousands of helicopters, amphibious flying boats and other means to rapidly come ashore, in a shock and awe strategy. With regular landing ships coming up behind to resupply the fist landing forces with men and materiel.

An invasion that occurs in hours rather than days is less likely to be effectively opposed, militarily or diplomatically.
Click to expand...
China needs 2000 nukes just as Russia with 6000 nukes is able to stop US and NATO from interfering militarily in Ukraine war. Beside, at this rate, there is no guarantee the Yankees won't first use nukes esp tactical nukes against China in the possible war. Some US congressmen and generals have been just crying to use nukes in case of war over Taiwan becos they think US can get away with using nukes against China now.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,125
29
21,000
Country
United States
Location
United States
S10 said:
Every one of these "wargames" seems to have China landing troops in a contested naval and air environment. Why?

Not a single ground troop would be mobilized until air and naval dominance would be achieved. Taiwan's defenses would have been bombed for weeks by that point.

Also love that fact that Americans don't mention their losses.
Click to expand...

I bet China could land thousands of troops before defensive positions could even be manned.

I highly doubt China would do some bombing campaign so people around the world could see pictures of bloodied women and children in the streets for weeks.

I think some overwhelming surprise lightning invasion is FAR more likely.
 
Dazzler

Dazzler

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Oct 19, 2008
9,112
31
23,103
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Exaggerated figures imo. Losing 80 ships in 130km distance? Someone must have tweaked the simulation in Yankees favor. If such a scenario was to happen, all hell will break loose on Yankees.
The Americans know that china doesn't mess around when the push comes to shove on one china policy.
Otherwise they would've sorted this out their way long ago.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,125
29
21,000
Country
United States
Location
United States
Dazzler said:
Exaggerated figures imo. Losing 80 ships in 130km distance? Someone must have tweaked the simulation in Yankees favor. If such a scenario was to happen, all hell will break loose on Yankees.
The Americans know that china doesn't mess around when the push comes to shove on one china policy.
Otherwise they would've sorted this out their way long ago.
Click to expand...

A simple jet ski can easily cover that distance.

I don't understand this landing craft sinking either.

Build 80,000 jet skis. Good luck trying to sink any of them.

 
Last edited:
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,716
-21
9,176
Country
China
Location
Canada
Hamartia Antidote said:
I bet China could land thousands of troops before defensive positions could even be manned.

I highly doubt China would do some bombing campaign so people around the world could see pictures of bloodied women and children in the streets for weeks.

I think some overwhelming surprise lightning invasion is FAR more likely.
Click to expand...
I think we all saw where that got Russia in Ukraine. It's better to overestimate the resistance rather than underestimate it.

I would rather bomb the Taiwan defenses to smithereens for a few weeks before sending a single ground troop. Treat it as a total war by taking out electricity, water and internet.
 
Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
2,105
-2
2,625
Country
United States
Location
United States
S10 said:
I think we all saw where that got Russia in Ukraine. It's better to overestimate the resistance rather than underestimate it.

I would rather bomb the Taiwan defenses to smithereens for a few weeks before sending a single ground troop. Treat it as a total war by taking out electricity, water and internet.
Click to expand...
You’re sick in the head. I hope Taiwan is able to bomb Beijing and other major cities, fingers crossed 🤞
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,273
-24
99,009
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
I would assume China would have the industrial capacity to build enough landing craft so they don't have to waste time with any back and forth runs.

It's giving the number of 80,000 Chinese troops yet 156,000 allied troops landed on June 6th D-Day back WW2.
Click to expand...
It's that necessary? It's just small island, not Nazi Eruope.
 
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,716
-21
9,176
Country
China
Location
Canada
Get Ya Wig Split said:
You’re sick in the head. I hope Taiwan is able to bomb Beijing and other major cities, fingers crossed 🤞
Click to expand...
STFU and crawl back in your retard bush.

They already bombed Shanghai regularly in the 1950's and 1960's. The KMT troops looted my hometown for days when they retreated to Taiwan before 1949. Sub-human separatist creatures also regularly threaten to bomb Three Gorges Dam so they can flood tens of millions down stream.

They more than earned whatever fate that's coming for them.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,125
29
21,000
Country
United States
Location
United States
S10 said:
I think we all saw where that got Russia in Ukraine. It's better to overestimate the resistance rather than underestimate it.

I would rather bomb the Taiwan defenses to smithereens for a few weeks before sending a single ground troop. Treat it as a total war by taking out electricity, water and internet.
Click to expand...

Ok, you bomb them to smithereens. Now your troops are going to have to land under Taiwanese gunfire instead of sneaking onto the beaches using a surprise jetski attack. Plus they'd likely have civilian vehicles pre-positioned (it's not like China can't pre-buy Taiwanese vehicles or have a legion of sympathetic car dealership owners).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

B
  • Article
War game suggests U.S. needs to bolster Taiwan's defenses now to avoid heavy casualties
Replies
3
Views
638
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Get Ya Wig Split
US military to hold largest-ever drills with the Philippines after China surrounds Taiwan (18.000 troops)
Replies
0
Views
229
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: U.S. to Expand Troop Presence in Taiwan for Training Against China Threat
Replies
1
Views
242
Dalit
Dalit
Get Ya Wig Split
US defense industry plans first #Taiwan trip in four years (Contractors to explore co-production of drones and ammunition)
Replies
0
Views
183
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Vanguard One
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait, copping a rebuke from China - LOL at the CCP
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom