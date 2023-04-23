US Congress War Game on Taiwan, US failed to stop China, 80,000 People's Liberation Army landed in Taiwan, U.S. military sank 80 land ships

etylo said: These Yankees are preparing for eventual war in the Taiwan Strait against China with these war games playing out all the time. China needs at least 2000 nukes to stop these Yankees even think of going to war with China over Taiwan. Click to expand...

China won’t use nukes, it said so to Russia regarding the Ukraine war, so it rely on conventional forces.China would be better suited to built thousands of helicopters, amphibious flying boats and other means to rapidly come ashore, in a shock and awe strategy. With regular landing ships coming up behind to resupply the fist landing forces with men and materiel.China needs a plan for a total eventual landing force of at least 500,000 with and initial force of over 100,000 to achieve and hold secure beachheads.An invasion that occurs in hours rather than days is less likely to be effectively opposed, militarily or diplomatically.Just imaging hundreds of tilt rotors (to carry field guns and the heaviest/bulkiest supplies) and thousands of z-8 landing beyond built up Taiwanese defense to effectively subvert their plans and force their capitulation.After a war, many of these aircraft can be sold off to the world the way the us did after WW2 with the c-47, to recoup the investment. Or a lot of these helicopters could be moved to the various borders, giving the PLA significant power projection power; along the Korean border, along the Himalayas to counter India, and along the Vietnamese border (for the South China Sea and South East Asia). Putting tens of thousands of air assault troops on each of these borders will change the regional balances in each of these three AORs.Many of these helicopters could also be used by the PLAN abroad to support more humanitarian and UN backed missions.80,000-100,000 airborne/air assault troops would be doing a similar mission to the 101st airborne during D-day; securing the causeway for the amphibious ships to bring more men and supplies.Considering China’s extensive collaboration with European helicopter companies; I wouldn’t be surprised if the future Chinese Tilt rotor looks like the following: