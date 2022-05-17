US Congress Wants Potential 15 Hull, 5-year Burke Destroyer Deal at 3 Ships a Year

Congress Wants Potential 15 Hull, 5-year Destroyer Deal at 3 Ships a Year - USNI News This post has been updated with a statement from HII. Congress is considering a new multi-ship deal to buy up to 15 guided-missile destroyers for the Navy over the next five years, two legislative sources familiar with the deliberations told USNI News on Thursday. The deal would authorize a...

Congress is considering a new multi-ship deal to buy up to 15 guided-missile destroyers for the Navy over the next five years, two legislative sources familiar with the deliberations told USNI News on Thursday.The deal would authorize a 10-ship multi-year deal with options to buy five additional Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers from Fiscal Year 2023 to 2027. The work would be split between General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Maine and HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi.If approved by Congress, the multiyear contract would extend the DDG-51 line to 104 hulls through DDG-153.