What's new

Featured US Congress passes Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act for Pakistani women

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,541
-3
1,484
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
US Congress passes Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act for Pakistani women



The bill expands number of scholarships to women in Pakistan under a merit and needs-based programme



APP January 04, 2021


pakistani nobel laureate malala yousafzai

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.
NEW YORK:
The US Congress has passed a bill named after Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai that expands the number of scholarships to women in Pakistan under a merit and needs-based programme, according to the information posted on the congressional website.
The ‘Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act’ was passed by the House of Representatives in March 2020, and the US Senate adopted it by a voice vote on January 1, 2021.
It has now been sent to the White House for US President Donald Trump to sign it into law.
The bill requires the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to award at least 50 per cent of scholarships under a Pakistan-based higher education scholarship programme to Pakistani women, from 2020 to 2022, across a range of academic disciplines and in accordance with existing eligibility criteria.
The USAID is also required to consult with and leverage investments by the Pakistani private sector and Pakistani diaspora in the United States to improve and expand access to education programmes in Pakistan as per the norms of the bill.
The agency has to brief the Congress annually on the number of scholarships awarded under the programme, including breakdowns by gender, discipline, and degree type.
The percentage of recipients who were involuntarily pushed out of the programme for failure to meet programme requirements; and the percentage of recipients who dropped out of school, including due to retaliation for seeking education will also be calculated.
Since 2010, the USAID has awarded more than 6,000 scholarships for young women to receive higher education in Pakistan. The bill expands this programme.

tribune.com.pk

US Congress passes Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act for Pakistani women | The Express Tribune

The bill expands number of scholarships to women in Pakistan under a merit and needs-based programme
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
B

Baz2020

FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
402
-4
442
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cliftonite said:
And the tinfoil conspiracy theorists will arrive in just about 3....2...1 to call this an Illuminati saazish.
Click to expand...
I want to praise you for your intellect and wisdom but the words I want to use are too hard for the moderators to swallow.
masterchief_mirza said:
Good, assuming no strings are attached.
Click to expand...
Good from USA? What planet are you residing on these days?
 
AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,539
-12
14,734
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hopefully most of these scholarships are awarded in hard sciences like Maths, Engineering, Agriculture, Physics etc and not social sciences that reproduce Nida Kirmanis and like, and send them to Pakistan

But I have a different hunch, alas!
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
1,376
-5
422
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Perhaps the women will decide to stay in the US. The US does have a long history of poaching educated and intelligent people. NOPE read to the end. Says they will learn in Pakistan.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
20,128
1
29,246
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cliftonite said:
And the tinfoil conspiracy theorists will arrive in just about 3....2...1 to call this an Illuminati saazish.
Click to expand...
here is a conspiracy theory for you. or is it?


so LGBTQ+ or actual education! lets see. BUT I bet its batty pseudo socialist like nida kirmani to bring LGBTQ+ to Pakistan we already have that so called women's rights 'aurat march' and so on.
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

BANNED
May 4, 2020
2,757
2
4,421
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Path-Finder said:
here is a conspiracy theory for you. or is it?


so LGBTQ+ or actual education! lets see. BUT I bet its batty pseudo socialist like nida kirmani to bring LGBTQ+ to Pakistan we already have that so called women's rights 'aurat march' and so on.
Click to expand...
Please give me better than a chomu Youtuber. Pakistani current affairs youtubers are the bottom of the barrel. Journalism ki aakhri khurchan.
Baz2020 said:
I want to praise you for your intellect and wisdom but the words I want to use are too hard for the moderators to swallow.
Click to expand...
You can be smart and use epithets.
 
Last edited:
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
20,128
1
29,246
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cliftonite said:
Please give me better than a chomu Youtuber. Pakistani current affairs youtubers are the bottom of the barrel. Journalism ki aakhri khurchan.
Click to expand...
will nida kirmani waving a LGBTQ+ flag suffice whenever she will pull the stunt in the future? sorry I don't waste time with established merasi journalists whom are habitual liars + morally/ethically/intellectually corrupt and sell their services to external powers.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
59,786
5
48,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
They will take the money and will do nothing.

The money will be returned to American taxpayers one way or the other but average Pakistani will come off poorer from this than before.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
3,587
2
4,262
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lol@ Thankyou USA - its USA that needs them as future professors @LUMS ..a stooge that plays by their will whether its a feminist or a libtard socialist movement.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,969
-5
9,060
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
truthfollower said:
US Congress passes Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act for Pakistani women



The bill expands number of scholarships to women in Pakistan under a merit and needs-based programme



APP January 04, 2021


pakistani nobel laureate malala yousafzai

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.
NEW YORK:
The US Congress has passed a bill named after Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai that expands the number of scholarships to women in Pakistan under a merit and needs-based programme, according to the information posted on the congressional website.
The ‘Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act’ was passed by the House of Representatives in March 2020, and the US Senate adopted it by a voice vote on January 1, 2021.
It has now been sent to the White House for US President Donald Trump to sign it into law.
The bill requires the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to award at least 50 per cent of scholarships under a Pakistan-based higher education scholarship programme to Pakistani women, from 2020 to 2022, across a range of academic disciplines and in accordance with existing eligibility criteria.
The USAID is also required to consult with and leverage investments by the Pakistani private sector and Pakistani diaspora in the United States to improve and expand access to education programmes in Pakistan as per the norms of the bill.
The agency has to brief the Congress annually on the number of scholarships awarded under the programme, including breakdowns by gender, discipline, and degree type.
The percentage of recipients who were involuntarily pushed out of the programme for failure to meet programme requirements; and the percentage of recipients who dropped out of school, including due to retaliation for seeking education will also be calculated.
Since 2010, the USAID has awarded more than 6,000 scholarships for young women to receive higher education in Pakistan. The bill expands this programme.

tribune.com.pk

US Congress passes Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act for Pakistani women | The Express Tribune

The bill expands number of scholarships to women in Pakistan under a merit and needs-based programme
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
In other news. Congress passed a bill seeking to revoke Pakistan's non-NATO ally status. I leave it to you to guess what comes after this.
Path-Finder said:
here is a conspiracy theory for you. or is it?


so LGBTQ+ or actual education! lets see. BUT I bet its batty pseudo socialist like nida kirmani to bring LGBTQ+ to Pakistan we already have that so called women's rights 'aurat march' and so on.
Click to expand...
LGBTQ ban kar asylum lena naya fad ban jaye ga slowly. I took my my cousin for immigration advice. I told the lawyer about this, he laughed and said "Desi might actually do this. Desion ka koi bharosa nai" LMAO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

ghazi52
US President signs Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law
Replies
0
Views
183
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom