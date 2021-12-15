US Congress passes $740B defense bill; including $7.1B for Pacific Deterrence Initiative

its a good move but we need the following



UK must maintain 1 x Astute Class in the Pacific preferably forward deployed to Guam



1 x Vanguard Class SSBN also deployed in the Pacific I am sure US has between 2-4 x Ohio Class there already



Australia is getting 12 x SSN Hunter killers plus 2 x LHD they already have



South Korea will soon have

1 x Carrier

2 x LHD



JMSDF

2 x Izumo Class

2 x Hyuga Class

3 x Osumi class



both JMSDF and South Korea have extremely advanced and sophisticated SSK fleets over 40 x SSK



the combined non-US fleets comes to 3 x ARG (Amphibious Ready Groups) and UK can send a full straight Carrier Strike Group (CSG)



US 7th fleet at Yokosuka can add another CSG + 2 x USN ARG



the non-US fleet alone can contain China as was proved by the recent Royal Navy CSG deployment to the South China Sea



the US can then ensure Russia keeps locked down