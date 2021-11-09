US Congress doubles down on development of new, non-ballistic PrSM capabilities

F-22Raptor
ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
- 8,214
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Lawmakers want the Army to begin work immediately on maneuvering submunitions for long-range precision fires while also backing a service proposal for a new project to develop a maneuvering variant of a surface-to-surface missile -- effectively doubling down on efforts to add non-ballistic capabilities to the register of planned Precision Strike Missile improvements. A maneuvering missile that deploys maneuvering submunitions would present an adversary with exponentially more complicated threat trajectories to deal with than a weapon that flies a relatively...
https://insidedefense.com/daily-new...velopment-new-non-ballistic-prsm-capabilities
