What's new

US Congress doubles down on development of new, non-ballistic PrSM capabilities

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,214
2
11,096
Country
United States
Location
United States
Lawmakers want the Army to begin work immediately on maneuvering submunitions for long-range precision fires while also backing a service proposal for a new project to develop a maneuvering variant of a surface-to-surface missile -- effectively doubling down on efforts to add non-ballistic capabilities to the register of planned Precision Strike Missile improvements. A maneuvering missile that deploys maneuvering submunitions would present an adversary with exponentially more complicated threat trajectories to deal with than a weapon that flies a relatively...

https://insidedefense.com/daily-new...velopment-new-non-ballistic-prsm-capabilities
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom