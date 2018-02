The congressional deal, meanwhile, provides $700 billion in total defense spending for FY-18 and $719 billion for FY-19, a $165 billion increase above the caps set by the 2011 Budget Control Act.The Defense Department's base budget will be $600 billion for FY-18 and $617 billion for FY-19, breaking the respective caps of $549 billion and $562 billion for those years. A congressional staffer said the OCO request for FY-19 would $69 billion.