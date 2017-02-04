What's new

US confirms career diplomat as new Vietnam ambassador

Viet

Viet

The U.S. Senate Saturday confirmed Marc Evans Knapper as the next ambassador to Vietnam, eight months after his nomination by President Joe Biden.
US confirms career diplomat as new Vietnam ambassador

Marc Evans Knapper, U.S. ambassador in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of State
After completing his B.A. from Princeton University and his M.A. from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Knapper has spent almost his entire career spanning over 25 years working on policy issues of the East Asian region and studying its languages and culture.

He speaks Vietnamese and led the political section of the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi from 2004 to 2007.
 
