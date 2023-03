US Conducts First Ever End-to-End Satellite Quantum-Resilient Cryptographic Communications Link Through Space

QuSecure Pioneers First-Ever U.S. Live End-to-End Satellite Quantum-Resilient Cryptographic Communications Link Through Space QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity, today announced that the company has accomplished the first known live, end-to-end quantum-re

SAN MATEO, Calif.--( BUSINESS WIRE )--QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity , today announced that the company has accomplished the first known live, end-to-end quantum-resilient cryptographic communications satellite link through space, marking the first time U.S. satellite data transmissions have been protected from classical and quantum decryption attacks using post-quantum cryptography (PQC).