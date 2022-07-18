What's new

US conducts another successful hypersonic cruise missile test at nearly 350 miles

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The United States has successfully tested a Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, making it the third successful test of that class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday.



www.reuters.com

U.S. successfully flight-tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon -Pentagon

The U.S. has successfully tested a Raytheon air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, making it the third successful test of that class of weapon since 2013.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549178186289668096
 

