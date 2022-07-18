US conducts another successful hypersonic cruise missile test at nearly 350 miles

F-22Raptor
WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The United States has successfully tested a Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, making it the third successful test of that class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday.
U.S. successfully flight-tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon -Pentagon
The U.S. has successfully tested a Raytheon air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, making it the third successful test of that class of weapon since 2013.
