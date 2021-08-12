US condemns China's retaliation toward Lithuania over Taiwan, Baltic state allowed Taiwan to open de facto embassy there using its own name

US condemns China's retaliation toward Lithuania over Taiwan

Baltic state allowed Taiwan to open de facto embassy there using its own nameThe port of Klaipeda in Lithuania. The Baltic state has become involved in a dispute with China over the opening of a Taiwanese embassy there. © Reuters August 11, 2021 04:34 JSTWASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The United States on Tuesday condemned what it said was China's retaliatory actions toward Lithuania after the Baltic state allowed Chinese-claimed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there using its own name.U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing that the United States stood in solidarity with Lithuania over China's actions, including the recall of Beijing's ambassador from Vilnius and demanding that Lithuania recall its ambassador from Beijing.