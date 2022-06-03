What's new

US condemns China’s challenge ‘to Europe’s security, economy and values’, accusing Beijing of wanting to reshape the world order

US condemns China’s challenge ‘to Europe’s security, economy and values’, accusing Beijing of wanting to reshape the world order​

  • US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman tells European reporters ‘the PRC’s actions matter just as much for the future of Europe’
  • US is watching Russia-China allowance, threatening consequences if Chinese authorities decide to send military equipment to Russia.
Published: 12:59pm, 3 Jun, 2022



9c779fb7-d3d8-4940-ab27-82d09954b77a_6b2dfa69.jpg

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said “we are all looking at issues of supply chains”, in the wake of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters


US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday condemned China’s challenge to European security, economy and values, calling on Europe to help the United States counter competition from Beijing.

“Even before President Xi (Jinping) and President (Vladimir) Putin declared their ‘no limits’ partnership in February, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) has challenged Europe’s security, Europe’s economy and Europe’s values,” Sherman told European reporters by video link from Washington.

Sherman’s comments came in the wake of a speech by her boss, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently identified Beijing as the main threat to world order, despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Washington accuses Beijing of wanting to reshape the world order.

In a speech on May 25, Blinken said Washington was engaged in vigorous competition with Beijing to preserve the current world order.

The Biden administration has spoken of the need to pressure China to play by the rules, including in disputes over the South China Sea and trade.

“While Beijing may be thousands of miles away … the PRC’s actions matter just as much for the future of Europe,” Sherman said, welcoming current cooperation with Europe while still seeking to “align our approaches”.

She added that “we are all looking at issues of supply chains”, in the wake of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“The US is not seeking conflict” with China nor to “sever our economy from the PRC”.

“We don’t want a new cold war”, she said, but “we can’t rely on Beijing to change its behaviour”.

She also stressed that the US was being vigilant over the alliance between Russia and China, threatening Beijing “with consequences” if the Chinese authorities ever decided to send military equipment to Russia.

“Quite frankly, I think Russia and Putin will be a pariah for a very long time and I’m not sure the PRC will benefit,” she added.

World order? By trying to rob the poor? Tyrant will have no good ending. Colonial power will need to pay back the blood of enslaving others.
 

