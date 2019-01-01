What's new

US Condemns Attack against Saudi Arabia, Accuses Houthis of Prolonging Yemen War

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
20,730
19
21,790
Country
Canada
Location
Canada



Friday, 26 March, 2021 - 17:45



The US State Department is seen in Washington on Nov. 29, 2010. (Getty Images)

Asharq Al-Awsat

The United States strongly condemned on Friday the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen for carrying out an attack against an oil facility in Saudi Arabia’s Jizan.

The State Department said the attack comes days after the Kingdom and Yemen announced a commitment to reach a ceasefire and engage in UN-led peace talks.

“The actions by the Houthis are a clear provocation meant to perpetuate the conflict,” it added.

“This is the latest in a series of Houthi attempts to disrupt global energy supplies and threatens civilian populations. The Houthis’ actions are prolonging the suffering of the Yemeni people and jeopardizing peace efforts at a critical moment when the international community is increasingly united behind a ceasefire and a resolution of the conflict,” it stated.

“We again call on all parties to commit seriously to and strictly uphold a ceasefire, and engage in negotiations under UN auspices, in conjunction with UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking.”


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...i-arabia-accuses-houthis-prolonging-yemen-war
 
Ceylal

Ceylal

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 28, 2012
8,378
-7
6,572
Country
Algeria
Location
United States
I remember when the Saudi invaded Yemen, they thought it was piece of cake they can swallow..7 years later, the pair a sandal, the ak and a hand of Kat is still tanning the black Saudi arse...Kudos to the Houthis and kudos to the Iranian technology that knocked the pompous Saudis and Arabs alike on their bare arse.
 
