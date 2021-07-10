US Commission slams Indian govt over death of Father Stan Swamy

New Delhi: The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom slammed the Indian government for the deliberate neglect and targeting that led to the death of Father Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old Jesuit priest and longtime human rights defender.
“USCIRF is deeply saddened and appalled by the death of 84-year-old Jesuit priest Stan Swamy. For years, he fought for the rights and dignity of low-caste and poor people across India,” said USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava. “Father Swamy died in the custody of Indian authorities who targeted him for giving voice to the human rights concerns of Adivasis and other low-caste, religious and poor communities. The Indian government held him for these past months, without any trial or conviction, despite lack of credible evidence on the charges filed against him, his deteriorating health, and global calls for his release,” She added.
In October 2020, Father Swamy was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for suspicion of ties to organizations accused of instigating violence in Maharashtra state in 2018.
In a statement, the USCIRF urged the United States to hold the Indian government accountable and to raise religious freedom concerns in the U.S.-India bilateral relationship.
It also pointed that its 2021 Annual Report recommended India for designation as a “country of particular concern,” for engaging in or tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.
STAN SWAMY WAS KILLED BY THE NIA
NIA IS A CRIMINAL ORGANISATION OF SCUM – WHO DESERVE TO BE RAPED AND KILLED !
SOME CASES OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS AND CORRUPTION BY THE NIA
• Suicide by a 22 year old Dalit Sikh after NIA 10 hour interrogation
• An 89 year old missionary classed and jailed as a Terrorist and denied a straw https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-54490554
• A 80 year old poet classed and jailed as a Terrorist and infected with COVID https://newsbox9.com/varavara-rao-gets-bail-in-surjagarh-iron-ore-mine-arson-case/
NIA IS ALSO AN ORGANISATION OF CHORS AND BLACKMAILERS.EXAMPLE OF CORRUPTION BY NIA SP AND 2 OTHERS
NIA INDICTS ITS OWN FOR CORRUPTION
CBI CHARGESHEETS NIA SP
NIA IS ALSO A NIKAMMA ORGANISATION .SOME CASES OF FAILED NIA INVESTIGATIONS
• Kerala Gold Smuggling case
COURT DIRECTIONS TO NIA TO SUBMIT EVIDENCE
COURT GRANTING BAIL TO STUDENTS CHARGED BY NIA
FAILURE OF NIA TO FILE CHARGESHEET WITHIN 180 DAYS IN PULWAMA CASE
COURT STRICTURES ON ACQUITTAL OF UAPA ACCUSED – WHICH PROVES THAT NIA IS SCUM
Jalandhar fast track court acquitted Manjit, seven others in a case registered against them under UAPA at Bhogpur police station in Jalandhar on September 28, 2009
• Court stated “From all this evidence, the prosecution has failed to prove any link of recoveries made from accused or transactions of money with any terrorist act or organisation.Simple statement of DSP Rajinder Singh Sohal that he received secret information is not sufficient to hold the accused having committed or attempted to have committed any such offence”
UAPA case was registered against Kobad Gandhy on January 1, 2010
• The court observed: “In this case, neither any recovery was affected at the instance of accused. Since the prosecution failed to prove that the accused was pertaining to a militant group or he was having any nexus with enemy countries, there is no evidence on record to show the accused was having any link with terrorist activities or militant group. … Supreme Court… has held, that mere membership of a banned organisation cannot incriminate a person..
UAPA and Arms Act on Sept 15, 2013,at Purana Shalla police station in Gurdaspur Gurpreet Singh and 11 others
• The trial court observed: “So many disclosures were recorded to show that he (Gurpreet Singh) had kept concealed and got recovered the ammunition from different parts of the country between November 7 and 9, 2014. It is highly impossible for anyone to move such distances cities in three days. It shows prosecution only wants to implicate him by hook or crook
IT IS EVIDENT THAT THE PURPOSE OF NIA AND THE INDIAN STATE IS TO TERRORISE AND TRAUMATISE THE ACCUSED AND SEND A MESSAGE TO SOCIETY AS TO THE FATE OF THOSE WHO DISSENT – AND TO SEND A SIGNAL TO THE PEOPLE THAT THE NIA AND THE INDIAN STATE CAN VIOLATE THE RIGHTS OF INDIANS AT WILL
IN ADDITION,NIA USES THESE DUBIOUS ENQUIRIES TO “DIG DIRT ON AN ACCUSED” AND THEN USE THE INFORMATION TO COERCE AND BLACKMAIL THE ACCUSED – A TRAIT OF HEATHENS AND MENIALS.dindooohindoo