What's new

US commander calls Guam attack video ‘propaganda’

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,768
-14
9,424
Country
China
Location
China
www.taipeitimes.com

US commander calls Guam attack video ‘propaganda’ - Taipei Times

The commander of Andersen Air Force Base on Guam yesterday said that a Chinese air force video that seemed to show a simulated attack on his facility was “propaganda” designed to coerce and antagonize. The video showed H-6 bombers striking what appears to be Anderson, though it did not directly...
www.taipeitimes.com www.taipeitimes.com


The commander of Andersen Air Force Base on Guam yesterday said that a Chinese air force video that seemed to show a simulated attack on his facility was “propaganda” designed to coerce and antagonize.

The video showed H-6 bombers striking what appears to be Anderson, though it did not directly mention the base, as regional tensions rise and the US carries out a major biennial drill near Guam.

I’m always concerned about our ability to protect our service members and their families,” US Brigadier General Jeremy Sloane, Andersen’s commander, told reporters on a conference call about the ongoing Valiant Shield exercises.

“The video itself — they know the timing of the exercise,” he said. “It’s a propaganda video ... although we’re always concerned about the protection of the island and the protection of our people, the video itself is just purely propaganda designed to coerce and antagonize us.”

The Chinese government has not commented on the video, which lifted scenes from Hollywood movies such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, to the amusement of posters on Chinese social media.

It was released on Saturday last week on the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s (PLAAF) Sina Weibo account, in the midst of the Valiant Shield drill, lasting from Monday last week to yesterday.

Sloane said that Valiant Shield continued as scheduled.

“The exercise itself is going to go on as planned, because it’s designed to make sure that we’re trained and ready to conduct ourselves across a variety of operations in the Indo-Pacific and to support our allies and partners,” he said.

Guam is home to major US military facilities, including the air base, which would be key to responding to any conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.

The video also came as China carried out a second day of drills near Taiwan, to express anger at the visit of a senior US Department of State official — US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach — to Taipei.

The H-6 has been involved in multiple Chinese flights around and near Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said.


LOL... looks like they got the message. Families of all military service members in Guam have a bullseye marked on them :lol:
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
3,369
11
3,790
Country
United States
Location
United States
Feng Leng said:
www.taipeitimes.com

US commander calls Guam attack video ‘propaganda’ - Taipei Times

The commander of Andersen Air Force Base on Guam yesterday said that a Chinese air force video that seemed to show a simulated attack on his facility was “propaganda” designed to coerce and antagonize. The video showed H-6 bombers striking what appears to be Anderson, though it did not directly...
www.taipeitimes.com www.taipeitimes.com


The commander of Andersen Air Force Base on Guam yesterday said that a Chinese air force video that seemed to show a simulated attack on his facility was “propaganda” designed to coerce and antagonize.

The video showed H-6 bombers striking what appears to be Anderson, though it did not directly mention the base, as regional tensions rise and the US carries out a major biennial drill near Guam.

I’m always concerned about our ability to protect our service members and their families,” US Brigadier General Jeremy Sloane, Andersen’s commander, told reporters on a conference call about the ongoing Valiant Shield exercises.

“The video itself — they know the timing of the exercise,” he said. “It’s a propaganda video ... although we’re always concerned about the protection of the island and the protection of our people, the video itself is just purely propaganda designed to coerce and antagonize us.”

The Chinese government has not commented on the video, which lifted scenes from Hollywood movies such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, to the amusement of posters on Chinese social media.

It was released on Saturday last week on the People’s Liberation Army Air Force’s (PLAAF) Sina Weibo account, in the midst of the Valiant Shield drill, lasting from Monday last week to yesterday.

Sloane said that Valiant Shield continued as scheduled.

“The exercise itself is going to go on as planned, because it’s designed to make sure that we’re trained and ready to conduct ourselves across a variety of operations in the Indo-Pacific and to support our allies and partners,” he said.

Guam is home to major US military facilities, including the air base, which would be key to responding to any conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.

The video also came as China carried out a second day of drills near Taiwan, to express anger at the visit of a senior US Department of State official — US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach — to Taipei.

The H-6 has been involved in multiple Chinese flights around and near Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said.


LOL... looks like they got the message. Families of all military service members in Guam have a bullseye marked on them :lol:
Click to expand...
I hope you will join the attack on Guam perhaps fly the lead H-6 bomber.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Pakistan Ka Beta Commander US CENTCOM, called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa- ISPR Pakistan Army 43
Ivan Dubai police commander’s online calls for ‘invasion of Qatar’ spark controversy Middle East & Africa 14
Pakistani Fighter Important Press Conference called by DG ISPR after Corps Commander Conference - cancelled. Pakistan Army 49
The Eagle Commander of the Qatar Emiri Guard Maj. Gen. Hazza bin Khalil Muhammad Al-Shahwani called on COAS Pakistan Army 5
The Eagle US delegation led by General Kenneth F. Mc Kenzie Jr, Commander US CENTCOM, called on COAS Pakistan Army 47
Pakistani Fighter COAS Calls on Corps Commanders Conference - Will go to last limit to defend Country Pakistan Army 170
Windjammer A Very 'Close' Call For Indian Commanders Air Warfare 27
Chaukidaar What Wing Commander Abhinandan told his wife when he called while in Pakistan’s custody Indian Defence Forum 19
Dubious Commander National Guard of Bahrain calls on PM Strategic & Foreign Affairs 1
Zarvan UAE Commander of Land Forces calls on COAS Bajwa Pakistan Army 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top