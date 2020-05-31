US Coast Guard Selects Glock 19 MOS

After careful evaluation of existing federal contracts supported by GLOCK, the USCG selected to purchase through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) contract the GLOCK 19 Gen5 MOS as the standard service pistol. USCG acquisition objective was fulfilled by GLOCK within four months of the initial purchase request. CBP’s extensive solicitation process, which included independent testing by the Institute of Justice Laboratories, comprehensive field evaluations, and direct input from 16,000 CBP law enforcement personnel, helped guide the selection by USCG.