US Coast Guard Selects Glock 19 MOS

Glock have announced that the US Coast Guard have selected and already begun to field the Glock 19 MOS as their new sidearm. The Glock will replace the venerable SIG P229DAK currently in service. The number of pistols to be procured has not been disclosed.
While the US Coast Guard is technically a branch of the US military it is first and foremost a maritime law enforcement agency. Back in July 2018 it was reported that the Coast Guard had selected the SIG Sauer M18, however, it now appears that they will be leveraging the existing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) contract to procure the GLOCK 19 Gen5 MOS.
Glock 19 Gen5 MOD (Glock)
GLOCK, Inc., a global leader in firearm manufacturing, is proud to announce that the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has selected and begun fielding the GLOCK pistols after a thorough review of testing results.
The USCG operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during peacetime with a maritime law enforcement mission with jurisdiction in domestic and international waters. The USCG is charged with protecting America’s economic, national, and border security as America’s maritime first responder. With missions of search and rescue, homeland security, and national defense, the USCG requires a reliable sidearm that performs in all conditions and harsh elements.
After careful evaluation of existing federal contracts supported by GLOCK, the USCG selected to purchase through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) contract the GLOCK 19 Gen5 MOS as the standard service pistol. USCG acquisition objective was fulfilled by GLOCK within four months of the initial purchase request. CBP’s extensive solicitation process, which included independent testing by the Institute of Justice Laboratories, comprehensive field evaluations, and direct input from 16,000 CBP law enforcement personnel, helped guide the selection by USCG.
“GLOCK is honored to support the requirements of the USCG and provide a weapon solution that delivers on unmatched performance and value in any environment,” said GLOCK, Inc. VP Josh Dorsey. “The comprehensive testing and evaluation process conducted by CBP demonstrated the GLOCK pistols lasting reliability that instills confidence in those who use it to go into harm’s way.”
The CBP award incorporates GLOCK’s newest 5th Generation technology pistols. For more information about GLOCK Gen5 technologies, visit us.glock.com.
