What's new

US Coast Guard Selects Glock 19 MOS

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,580
81
54,105
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Glock have announced that the US Coast Guard have selected and already begun to field the Glock 19 MOS as their new sidearm. The Glock will replace the venerable SIG P229DAK currently in service. The number of pistols to be procured has not been disclosed.

CHECK OUT OUR DEFINITIVE GUIDE TO GLOCK GENERATIONS HERE

While the US Coast Guard is technically a branch of the US military it is first and foremost a maritime law enforcement agency. Back in July 2018 it was reported that the Coast Guard had selected the SIG Sauer M18, however, it now appears that they will be leveraging the existing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) contract to procure the GLOCK 19 Gen5 MOS.


Glock 19 Gen5 MOD (Glock)

HERE’S GLOCK’S ANNOUNCEMENT IN FULL:
GLOCK, Inc., a global leader in firearm manufacturing, is proud to announce that the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has selected and begun fielding the GLOCK pistols after a thorough review of testing results.
Click to expand...
The USCG operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during peacetime with a maritime law enforcement mission with jurisdiction in domestic and international waters. The USCG is charged with protecting America’s economic, national, and border security as America’s maritime first responder. With missions of search and rescue, homeland security, and national defense, the USCG requires a reliable sidearm that performs in all conditions and harsh elements.
Click to expand...
After careful evaluation of existing federal contracts supported by GLOCK, the USCG selected to purchase through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) contract the GLOCK 19 Gen5 MOS as the standard service pistol. USCG acquisition objective was fulfilled by GLOCK within four months of the initial purchase request. CBP’s extensive solicitation process, which included independent testing by the Institute of Justice Laboratories, comprehensive field evaluations, and direct input from 16,000 CBP law enforcement personnel, helped guide the selection by USCG.
Click to expand...
“GLOCK is honored to support the requirements of the USCG and provide a weapon solution that delivers on unmatched performance and value in any environment,” said GLOCK, Inc. VP Josh Dorsey. “The comprehensive testing and evaluation process conducted by CBP demonstrated the GLOCK pistols lasting reliability that instills confidence in those who use it to go into harm’s way.”
Click to expand...
The CBP award incorporates GLOCK’s newest 5th Generation technology pistols. For more information about GLOCK Gen5 technologies, visit us.glock.com.
Click to expand...

Matthew Moss

Matthew Moss

Matthew Moss – Assistant Editor.
Matt is a British historian specialising in small arms development and military history. He has written for a variety of publications in both the US and UK he also runs www.historicalfirearms.info, a blog that explores the history, development and use of firearms. Matt is also co-founder of www.armourersbench.com, a new video series on historically significant small arms.
Reach Matt at: matt@thefirearmblog.com

www.thefirearmblog.com

US Coast Guard Selects Glock 19 MOS -

Glock have announced that the US Coast Guard have selected and already begun to field the Glock 19 MOS as their new sidearm. The Glock will replace the venerable Beretta M9.
www.thefirearmblog.com www.thefirearmblog.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Viet Israel's Controp will supply the Vietnamese Coast Guard with lightweight advanced naval observation systems China & Far East 2
The Ronin Coast Guards successfully conclude special exercise at Payra port Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Figaro Malaysia coast guard kill Vietnamese fisherman in S. China Sea clash China & Far East 43
Aspen Featured Saudi Coast Guard opens fire on Iranian fishing boats Middle East & Africa 1
era_shield Greek coast guard discovered to be breaking international law by covertly attacking migrant boats Turkish Defence Forum 25
------- Moment Greek Coast Guard Disables Engine & Pushes Refugees Boat Back to Sea Europe & Russia 1
LienNoir Turkish ARES Shipyard defining the standards of the Middle East coast guards Middle East & Africa 0
striver44 Taiwan Inagurates Largest Coast Guard Ship China & Far East 8
The Ronin Turkish ARES Shipyard defining the standards of the Middle East coast guards Turkish Defence Forum 1
striver44 US to hand over large Coast Guard cutter to Vietnam China & Far East 53

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top