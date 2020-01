US is increasing the military buildup in the region as we speak B52 bombers are moving to the Diago Garcia. They are just re positioning their forces. Most European embassies have started to slowly move personals out.



After the Iraqi Parliament vote US was in a bad position so by doing this they are

making sure Iraqi Government and military supports them and controls militia groups as they move out. And its not like they are moving out right they may take their time.

Click to expand...