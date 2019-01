======================================

America no longer manufacturers telecom equipment – Cisco got out of the business several years ago – and Huawei’s two Scandinavian competitors are too little, too late, and too expensive. There is little chance that Washington’s efforts to suppress Huawei will succeed. I read this as an after-the-fact response on the part of the US national security establishment to distract attention from their failure to act in time to make a difference.



The most embarrassing inroad that Huawei has made in North America has gone virtually unreported by American media, namely the construction of a national broadband network in Mexico including 5G capability. The “shared network” (Red Compartida) was approved by Mexico’s government early last year and now is under construction. Huawei is the principle equipment provider, flanked by Nokia.



The shared network will offer broadband to all of Mexico’s telecom carriers. The head of one carrier, Mediatelecom, told the business magazine Expansión that Washington’s campaign against Huawei had no bearing on Mexico. “This has to do with the war between the United States and China, but I believe that in Mexico we have no legal or political reason to think that this would affect the shared network or any of its suppliers.” The shared network is intended to fill the needs of underserved areas in Mexico, and to extend mobile broadband to 92% of the Mexican population by 2025.



Why the United States stood by while China built a broadband system on its southern border is a troubling question. If the US can’t persuade Mexico to exclude Huawei next door, it will have trouble browbeating the Germans.



In 2014, I accompanied Mexico’s then ambassador to Hong Kong on a tour of Huawei’s new headquarters in Shenzhen. The company’s exhibition hall requires a three hour tour and showcases Huawei products. One enormous wall had a map of Guangzhou city with thousands of tiny lights. “That’s the location of every smartphone in the city. We cross-grid location with online purchases and Internet searches.”



At last the Mexican delegation and I came to the end of the tour and were seated in a small amphitheater. A Huawei executive came to the podium and projected a PowerPoint presentation on Mexico’s economy: It had the lowest penetration of broadband and the highest cost of any economy its size. With Huawei in charge, the executive said, Mexico could link the whole country by broadband, and Huawei would bring in e-commerce, e-finance, and all the new technologies that make China an economic powerhouse. Bring us in, he said, and we will make you grow like China.



The Mexicans sat there in astonishment. “How long have you been doing this?” the ambassador asked?



“Six or seven years, maybe,” said the speaker from Huawei.



“In Mexico, nothing ever changes,” said the Ambassador.



Evidently, something has changed. China isn’t just building the broadband network, but financing e-commerce entrepreneurs across Latin America to exploit the potential of broadband.



“As America recedes into the background, Chinese foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean has skyrocketed over the last ten years, according to a 2018 report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. China dropped close to $90 billion in the region between 2005 and 2016. With a growing emphasis on telecommunications, Chinese investment in emerging technology is increasingly the primary fuel behind Latin America’s tech boom,” Daniela Guzman reported in Bloomberg News Jan. 8.



Chinese software companies have followed the hardware firms into Latin America, and may transform the economies of America’s traditional backyard. At least in economic terms, the Monroe Doctrine is inoperative.