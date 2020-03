BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump closes the borders with Europe from midnight on Friday in effort to beat coronavirus as he pleads with Americans 'wash your hands' and pledges financial aid to help the sick and keep economy from collapse





President finally addresses the nation on coronavirus as its spread across the world is officially declared a pandemic

He announced he was closing the borders with Europe from midnight on Friday, with the UK exempt

Trump blamed the European Union for the spread of the virus, calling it 'foreign'

Cast aside days of downplaying its threat to American life and economy to say that the resources of the federal government will be deployed to beat it

Warned that the World Health Organization had declared the virus a pandemic

He pleaded with Americans 'wash your hands' and told elderly people to limit social contact

Said he would guarantee financial aid for the sick and those caring for them and help small businesses and the worst-hit sectors

'The virus will not have a chance against us - no nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States,' he said

But he did not declare federal state of emergency as some had urged

Dramatic change of tone came after markets plunged and officially entered 'bear territory,' meaning the loss of 20% of their value

Spoke at 9pm EST in Oval Office in address carried on all TV networks

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE CDC'S GUIDANCE ON HOW TO HELP BEAT CORONAVIRUS