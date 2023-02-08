US clears Poland to buy HIMARS, ATACMS, ammunition worth $10 billion​

Turkish land forces consisting of 4 armies and 9 corps. Moreover, he probably saw the figure from wikipedia and pasted it. Detailed statistics and class/rank distributions of the land forces are published in the annual activity reports of the Ministry of National Defense and these are not confidential information. As of now, the size of the Turkish Land Forces is around 400,000, excluding the Gendarmerie General Command, which has around 200,000. The total combat land component is over 600,000, including Gendarmerie, Land Forces and amphibious commando elements. 60% of these are professional active duty personnel. Also, with reserves, this number could rise to over 800,000 within weeks even before mobilization is announced. Over the decade, the TAF has been gradually downsizing its personnel and shifting the main body of the army from compulsory military service to a fully professional army.



With the exception of the invasion of Libya, Turkish Land Forces has traditionally been one of the three armies that have consistently and strongly participated in NATO missions. Currently, It is deployed in 14 countries for UN, NATO, national security reasons and bilateral agreements, training or equipping at least 20 different armed forces.



The Turkish Land Forces' combat-readiness level is one of the high armed organizations in the world and are already actively fighting. On the other hand, even a casual defense enthusiast should know the difference between inventory figures and the actual number of active vehicles. Indeed, in addition to its firepower and technical capabilities, the Turkish Land Forces is an army with its own doctrines and traditions, and is one of the few military elements in NATO that can develop systems with its own military mind.