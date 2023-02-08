What's new

US clears Poland to buy HIMARS, ATACMS, ammunition worth $10 billion

dani191

Pentagon

US clears Poland to buy HIMARS, ATACMS, ammunition worth $10 billion

By Joe Gould
Feb 8, 12:21 AM

In this May 23, 2011, file photo a launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Wash. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP)
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department has approved Poland to buy advanced rockets and rocket launchers worth $10 billion, marking the latest such order from Eastern European allies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The proposed order covers 18 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, launchers and 468 launcher-loader module kits. Also include are 45 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, and hundreds of guided multiple launch rocket and warheads variants, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The Lockheed Martin-made weapons have made headlines in recent months as Ukraine has put the U.S.-supplied rockets to use against Russian forces. Since the first systems arrived in June, they have been credited as helping Ukrainian forces recapture territory around Kherson.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announcement reads.
The sale “will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies,” it adds. “Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats.”

Lockheed gets HIMARS contract to replenish stock sent to Ukraine

Lockheed Martin is getting nearly $500 million from the U.S. Army to rapidly build more missiles launchers to replace those sent to Ukraine.​

By Jen Judson
The proposed sale includes 532 XM403 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Extended Range Alternative Warheads ― and 461 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead GMLRS-AW pods and 521 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary weapons, each with the Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System.
While Congress has the authority to block the sale, it’s expected to pass smoothly through Capitol Hill.
Warsaw in May announced it was seeking 500 HIMARS launchers for more than 80 batteries. Those systems would be produced by Poland-based factories, and Warsaw aims to ensure the weapons’ integration with the Polish battlefield management system.
Poland has sought to purchase HIMARS since before Russia invaded Ukraine, as Warsaw undertakes a military-wide transition to modern Western equipment. It’s split some important buys between the U.S. and South Korea, including 288 K239 Chunmoo multiple-rocket launchers and K-2 tanks.

Lithuania, after Latvia and Estonia, became the latest Baltic nation to ink a deal with the U.S. for HIMARS. It announced in December it had agreed to buy HIMARS and ATACMS worth $495 million.
With reporting by Jaroslaw Adamowski.
US clears Poland to buy HIMARS, ATACMS, ammunition worth $10 billion

The U.S. State Department has approved Poland to buy advanced rockets and rocket launchers worth $10 billion.
sutton999

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Marowiecki has called on Zielenski to "temporarily hand over" the territories of western Ukraine to Poland.

"I don't think Putin would dare to attack a country that is a current NATO member. He is anything but suicidal. The western territories of Ukraine will be safe if they temporarily come under the protectorate of the Polish state," he said.

We think none of those who drew maps of the "supposed partition of Ukraine" could even assume that everything would be done so clumsily and brazenly.
 
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Marowiecki has called on Zielenski to "temporarily hand over" the territories of western Ukraine to Poland.

"I don't think Putin would dare to attack a country that is a current NATO member. He is anything but suicidal. The western territories of Ukraine will be safe if they temporarily come under the protectorate of the Polish state," he said.

We think none of those who drew maps of the "supposed partition of Ukraine" could even assume that everything would be done so clumsily and brazenly.
It will not deter Russia.
 
They are similar in size IIRC USMC have around 210,000 personnel with around 5-60000 attached from the Navy (Corpsman, Pilot, Engineer and etc), Turkey Land force is about 260,000 men and they are no where near as heavily armed as the Marine
 
Right now it’s around 185,000. 50% of 185,000 are admin mos. Largest Mos in USMC is personal admin, infantry is #2. USMC is budget strapped. Unlike Army.
 
Turkish land forces consisting of 4 armies and 9 corps. Moreover, he probably saw the figure from wikipedia and pasted it. Detailed statistics and class/rank distributions of the land forces are published in the annual activity reports of the Ministry of National Defense and these are not confidential information. As of now, the size of the Turkish Land Forces is around 400,000, excluding the Gendarmerie General Command, which has around 200,000. The total combat land component is over 600,000, including Gendarmerie, Land Forces and amphibious commando elements. 60% of these are professional active duty personnel. Also, with reserves, this number could rise to over 800,000 within weeks even before mobilization is announced. Over the decade, the TAF has been gradually downsizing its personnel and shifting the main body of the army from compulsory military service to a fully professional army.

With the exception of the invasion of Libya, Turkish Land Forces has traditionally been one of the three armies that have consistently and strongly participated in NATO missions. Currently, It is deployed in 14 countries for UN, NATO, national security reasons and bilateral agreements, training or equipping at least 20 different armed forces.

The Turkish Land Forces' combat-readiness level is one of the high armed organizations in the world and are already actively fighting. On the other hand, even a casual defense enthusiast should know the difference between inventory figures and the actual number of active vehicles. Indeed, in addition to its firepower and technical capabilities, the Turkish Land Forces is an army with its own doctrines and traditions, and is one of the few military elements in NATO that can develop systems with its own military mind.
 
no doubt Poland is buying huge amounts of weapons but why buy when you can produce ?

surely Poland has a god enough industrial base to build weapons they also have a good population

US is basically milking these nations and also HIMARS are in short supply right now so are the Javelins and Stingers and whole list of 155mm ammunition

Turkey is no doubt the most powerful army in NATO after US

Turkey is making EVERYTHING and I mean everything, right down to softwares and electronics to arm its military

at least all the money is staying inside Turkey with bonus coming from exports

Poland is being pretty reckless here they need to start thinking rather than reacting

guess Russia has them spooked
 

