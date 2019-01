Who will work for these ."I have been brought up with this story, that is also well-known in the area, that after the Pakistan military surrendered on December 16, 1971, pro-independence forces killed my grandfather along with 96 other men, all of whom had given themselves up," she told Al Jazeera.No one knows how many pro-independence forces killed (may be 10000s) no voice for them... No trail for their killers , no law apply here , no tribunal for them...….. Who knows how many 1000s of them were innocent...…..